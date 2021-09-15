Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business DealShare to invest $100 million for expansion and upscaling operations

DealShare to invest $100 million for expansion and upscaling operations

DealShare to invest $100 million for expansion and upscaling operations

The online retailer has ambitions to have 10 million customers on its platform by the end of the year; it had raised US$144 million from stalwart investors as Tiger Global and WestBridge Capital

Trending

DealShare to invest $100 million for expansion and upscaling operations
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T12:58:04+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 12:58 pm

DealShare plans to invest US$100 million (approx Rs 736.3 crore) in a bid to upscale operations. It would also hire about 5,000 people in different  functions over the next six years. 

The online retailer had recently raised US$144 million from major investors like Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation, among others. "We plan to invest US$100 million over the next six months - majorly in rapidly scaling operational capabilities, social virality and gamification led demand generation, AI-driven product and technology capabilities, strengthening sourcing network and aggressive hiring across various functions to scale rapidly," DealShare founder and CEO Vineet Rao told PTI. He added that DealShare has a gross merchandise value (GMV) run rate of US$400 million. GMV is a term used in online retailing to indicate the gross merchandise value of all the products sold in a marketplace over a certain period.

Online grocery retailers have found themselves gaining wider traction due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns. DealShare too has prospered under this bandwagon effect. "We postponed the formal announcement as the second wave of the pandemic was going on and there were a lot of factors to be taken into accounts, and moreover, it was a pilot phase as we wanted to see if the model needed some alterations but to our surprise, we got a commendable response from the customers of NCR and that is when we thought to go at it at full force," he explained. 

Rao claims to have 10 million customers on the platform by the end of this year.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Grocery Store Online Shopping Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

Rupee Spikes 2 Paise To Touch 73.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

A relief package could be underway for the troubled Telecom sector

Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With Breakthrough Performance In Stunning New Design

Apple iPhone Over The Years

Business News Roundup: 14th September, 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

R-Infra To Get Rs 7,100 Crore from DMRC After Apex Court Ruling: Anil Ambani

R-Infra To Get Rs 7,100 Crore from DMRC After Apex Court Ruling: Anil Ambani

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts

SREI Infrastructure Finance CEO Quits As Company Undergoes Debt Resolution Process

SREI Infrastructure Finance CEO Quits As Company Undergoes Debt Resolution Process

FDI Essential If Economy Is To Reach $5 Trillion Ambition: Deloitte Survey

FDI Essential If Economy Is To Reach $5 Trillion Ambition: Deloitte Survey

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/