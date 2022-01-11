Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

The decision has been taken due to the Covid-19 impact and after several taxpayers including chartered accountants complained about technical glitches in filing the ITRs through e-portal.

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

Trending

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T18:58:40+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 6:58 pm

The date for filing Income Tax Returns has been extended till March 15, 2022 from February 28, 2022, whereas the date for submitting the tax audit reports has been extended to February 15, 2022, the Ministry of Finance notified in a press release on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken due to the Covid-19 impact and after several taxpayers including chartered accountants complained about technical glitches in filing the ITRs through e-portal.

This is the sixth time that the date to file ITR has been extended. Initially the date to file ITR for FY 2021-2022 was October 31, 2021, which was extended to November 30 2021. Later the date was further extended to December 31, 2021. 

Similarly, the date to submit the tax audit initially was September 30,  2021, which was extended to October 31, 2021. Later the date was extended to January 15, 2022. The finance ministry had then extended the date to February 15, 2022. 

Notably, this extension is only for account audits and audit returns. This doesn't include salaried people. Meanwhile, the deadline to file ITR for salaried people was December 31, 2021. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Business Team Income Tax Union Finance Ministry Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Exports Spike 33% to $7.63 Billion During January 1-7 Period

Exports Spike 33% to $7.63 Billion During January 1-7 Period

Retail Sales Surge 7% In December: Retailers Association Of India

SC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Filed By Future Group

Indian Inc Set To See 100-200 Bps Margin Compression: Report

Paytm Share Price Nearly Halves From Issue Price. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Covid-19 Third Wave To Hurt Loan Collections By Non-Banks, Impact Securitisation: ICRA

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Third Session In A Row Led By IT Shares

India Can Tap New Opportunities Like Chip Design, Electronics Manufacturing Services: R Chandrashekhar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Business

Businesses Can Improve Productivity, Affordability Of Products Through Rech Intensity: Microsoft CEO

Businesses Can Improve Productivity, Affordability Of Products Through Rech Intensity: Microsoft CEO

LIC IPO: Indian Govt Taking All Possible Initiatives For Highest Participation

LIC IPO: Indian Govt Taking All Possible Initiatives For Highest Participation

Audi India Commences New Generation Q7 Bookings

Audi India Commences New Generation Q7 Bookings

Madras High Court Dismisses SpiceJet’s Winding Up Plea

Madras High Court Dismisses SpiceJet’s Winding Up Plea

Read More from Outlook

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement