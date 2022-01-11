Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

The date for filing Income Tax Returns has been extended till March 15, 2022 from February 28, 2022, whereas the date for submitting the tax audit reports has been extended to February 15, 2022, the Ministry of Finance notified in a press release on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken due to the Covid-19 impact and after several taxpayers including chartered accountants complained about technical glitches in filing the ITRs through e-portal.

This is the sixth time that the date to file ITR has been extended. Initially the date to file ITR for FY 2021-2022 was October 31, 2021, which was extended to November 30 2021. Later the date was further extended to December 31, 2021.

Similarly, the date to submit the tax audit initially was September 30, 2021, which was extended to October 31, 2021. Later the date was extended to January 15, 2022. The finance ministry had then extended the date to February 15, 2022.

Notably, this extension is only for account audits and audit returns. This doesn't include salaried people. Meanwhile, the deadline to file ITR for salaried people was December 31, 2021.