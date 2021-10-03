Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
D-Mart's Q2 Revenue Up 46.6 Per Cent At Rs 7,649.64 Crore

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 5,218.15 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

2021-10-03T12:36:15+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:36 pm

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 46.6 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 7,649.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 5,218.15 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

“Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 7,649.64 crore,” said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total number of stores as of September 30, 2021 stood at 246.

In the pre-pandemic July-September quarter of FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 5,949.01 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from PTI)

