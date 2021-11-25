Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Crypto Row: 54% People Don't Want It To Be Legalised In India, Says Survey

Around 54 per cent people covered in a pan-India survey did not favour legalising cryptocurrencies in the country and instead pitched for treating them as digital assets held overseas.

2021-11-25T09:01:29+05:30
Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 9:01 am

Around 54 per cent people covered in a pan-India survey did not favour legalising cryptocurrencies in the country and instead pitched for treating them as digital assets held overseas, digital community platform LocalCircles said in a report. 

LocalCircles said the study received more than 56,000 responses from people residing in 342 districts of the country, while the number of responses to individual questions differed. 

 "Overall, more than twice as many people want cryptocurrencies to not be legalised in India from a regulatory standpoint," it added.

According to the survey, 87 per cent respondents said Indian families do not have anyone trading or investing in cryptocurrencies.

A question around the views on cryptocurrency advertisements received 9,942 responses, in which 74 per cent said these ads were not highlighting the risks involved effectively. 

In the recent T-20 cricket World Cup, one in three advertisements were of cryptocurrencies, with platforms and exchanges trying to attract viewers, the report said.

"LocalCircles will be sharing the findings of this study with the senior leadership of government of India, the RBI leadership and all Members of Parliament such that public feedback on cryptocurrencies can be given the due consideration as laws related to it are finalised," LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia said. 

The government on Tuesday listed for introduction in Parliament a bill to ban all private cryptocurrencies, with some exceptions.

'The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021', to be introduced in the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29, seeks to "create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India."

The bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India. However, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

(With PTI Inputs)

