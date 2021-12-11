Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
'Crypto' Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

People mentioned ‘crypto’ 6.6 million times on Reddit in 2021, while involving with the most popular posts, topics and conversations on its platform over the past year. The hype on crypto continues, but the price of mainstream cryptos Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to fall.

2021-12-11T19:30:54+05:30
Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 7:30 pm

Reddit, an American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website, in its recent report ‘Reddit Recap 2021, revealed that in 2021 cryptocurrency was the most popular topic of conversation on the website. People mentioned ‘crypto’ 6.6 million times on Reddit in 2021,  Indian Express reported. 

Meanwhile, mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continued to plummet over the last 24 hours, according to global market exchange coinmarketcap.com. 

The price of Bitcoin fell 0.35 per cent from the last 24 hours and was trading at $48,281.96. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.86 per cent, up by 0.41 per cent in the last 24 hours, data from coinmarketcap.com showed.

Ethereum was trading at $4,018.20 and fell by 2.16 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell by 4.70 per cent over the same period and was trading at $551.23. Solana (SOL) was trading at $170.63, falling by 3.84 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) fell by 1.50 per cent to $1.29.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have all had their prices drop in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 1.52 per cent and was trading at $0.1675 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 3.15 per cent and was trading at $0.00003388, Dogelon Mars fell by 2.74 per cent and was trading at $0.00000112, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03883 and recorded a fall of 7.40 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.24 trillion, registering a decrease of 1.08 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $105.26 billion, up by 2.07 per cent.

Mind Music (MND) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1028.91 per cent; it was trading at $0.000000005173 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, FarmerDoge(CROP) witnessed maximum loss, falling 97.07 per cent; it was trading at $0.0001232.

Latest Update 

In a recent report, Reddit noted that the top-five most-viewed cryptocurrency communities in 2021 on their platform were: Dogecoin, Superstonk, Cryptocurrency, Amcstock, and Bitcoin, Indian Express reported.

“As more redditors (reddit users) participate in conversation, whether it be for information, help, or to share major successes, Reddit continues to be the hub for cryptocurrency enthusiasts,” Indian Express quoted the report. 

