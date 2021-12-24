Crypto Exchanges Hold 6.2% of Bitcoin Circulating Supply; Ethereum, Shiba Inu Prices Rise

A recent data shared by CryptoRank Platform, data aggregation and analytics platform, shows that crypto exchanges hold 6.2 per cent of Bitcoin Circulating Supply or 1.3 million Bitcoin (BTC). Meanwhile, prices of mainstream and meme coins rise on December 24 at 6:00 pm IST, data of Coinmarketcap.com shows.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 5.65 per cent and was trading at $51,096.53 at 6:00 pm IST, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.49 per cent, up by 0.04 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,078.04 witnessing a rise of 3.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up 3.19 per cent over the same period and was trading at $546.94. Solana (SOL) rose by 5.55 per cent to $188.86 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 6.65 per cent to $1.45.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have been witnessing a price rise in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was up by 5.87 per cent while trading at $0.1877 at 6:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was also up by 5.50 per cent and was trading at $0.00003846, Dogelon Mars rose by 36.54 per cent and was trading at $0.000001753, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.0444 and recorded a rise of 8.67 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.39 trillion, registering an increase of 5.48 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $100.88 billion, up by 10.65 per cent.

NearPad(PAD) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 164.63 per cent; it was trading at $2.04 at 6:00 pm. On the other hand, Dopple Finance (DOPX) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.92 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000006517.

Latest Updates

Coinbase crypto exchange has 583K Bitcoin while 329K BTC are there with Binance, Bitfinex has 193K BTC, and OKEx owns 57K BTC. Moreover, Bitflyer has 48K BTC, Bittrex Exchange has 39K BTC and 67K BTC owns other crypto exchanges in the world, recent data shared by CryptoRank Platform, data aggregation & analytics platforms noted.