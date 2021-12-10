Craze of NFTs On Rise, Armenian Artist To Sell Her Egg As An NFT

Narine Arakelian, a 42-year-old Armenian multimedia artist, is selling one of her fertile eggs through an NFT. She wants the buyer to conceive and give birth to a kid with it, reported Pagesix, a US-based media outlet.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of digital asset which use the blockchain to document the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectables.

“I am so happy to bring a child into the world through my artwork,” said Arakelian, who is mom to a 21-year-old son. “It’s a beautiful act of creativity to give the gift of art and life," says Arakelian to pagesix.com.

“My artworks are all my children and the fact this one will actually produce a child is wonderful,” she continued.

Recently Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia co-founder, tweeted that he will put his first Wikipedia edit in an auction of NFT. He has also decided to sell the iMac Strawberry he used to build the website.

A $27 million commitment on NFT studio Palm is being led by Microsoft's venture arm. According to a spokeswoman for the studio, the money would be utilised to expand the company's operations with a flurry of new recruits, Coindesk reported.

Palm works with business firms and brands to develop NFT projects with Ethereum as the backbone.

TipsyVerse, a decentralised gaming ecosystem based on non-fungible tokens, also tweeted about its public launch and token launch.

While there is a growing concern while new crypto regulation may affect the NFT, the Tamil Thalaivas, a Pro-Kabaddi League team, in partnership with SportZchain will give the team an exclusive Official Sports Token (OST) and Non-fungible Token (NFT) provider.

"We are thrilled to welcome SportZchain into the Tamil Thalaivas family. We were keen to look at new and more innovative ways to enhance our fan experience, and together with SportZchain, we feel we can build something very unique to engage our enthusiastic supporters," says Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Tamil Thalaivas, Economic Times reported.

BollyCoin, an NFT (non-fungible token) platform, through which actor Salman Khan is likely to launch his NFTs, has announced its tie-up with Bitbns on Tuesday.

While talking about the proposed cryptocurrency Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is also discussing the regulation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).