Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Crackdown Intensifies After Tax Evasion By WazirX; Shiba Inu Rises After Dull Start

CryptoWire, a global crypto app, announces the launch of India’s first index of cryptocurrencies called IC15. Meanwhile, Indian tax authorities have intensified the crackdown on alleged tax evaders after WazirX.

Crackdown Intensifies After Tax Evasion By WazirX; Shiba Inu Rises After Dull Start

Trending

Crackdown Intensifies After Tax Evasion By WazirX; Shiba Inu Rises After Dull Start
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T23:03:29+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:03 pm

After tax evasion of over Rs 40 crore by WazirX, Indian cryptocurrency exchange, Indian tax authorities have intensified a crackdown on alleged tax evaders, benefiting from big data analyses that makes it easier to spot compliance gaps and as revenue pressure looms before the end of the financial year in March, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $2.26 trillion and increased 0.72 per cent over the last day. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased 0.26 per cent and was trading at $47,346.57 at 5 pm IST in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 39.62 per cent, down 0.31 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum’s (ETH) price increased 2.01 per cent in the last 24 hours and it was trading at $3,829.58. Binance Coin (BNB) was also in the green, up 1.31 per cent; it was trading at $530.46. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) fell by 0.63 per cent to $174.75, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.29 per cent to $1.37. 

Meme Coins

Popular meme coins have overtaken mainstream coins in 2021 on several counts. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was viewed more than Bitcoin on coinmarketcap.com, while Dogecoin (DOGE) was mentioned more times on Twitter than Ethereum, as per CryptoRank Platform.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Dogecoin’s price on the first Monday of 2022 was $0.173 at 5 pm, down 0.09 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 0.10 per cent and was trading at $0.00003397, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 3.84 per cent and was trading at $0.000001589, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.03976 and recorded a rise of 1.00 per cent.

Top Gainers and Losers

PAPPAY (PAPPAY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1227.11 per cent; it was trading at $0.000005031 at 5 pm. On the other hand, Metakings (MTK) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.88 per cent; it was trading at $0.0003088.

Update Capsule

CryptoWire, the global crypto app which is a special business unit of TickerPlant, on Monday said in a press statement that it has launched India’s first index of cryptocurrencies, named IC15.

IC15 is a rule-based broad market index by market capitalisation, which tracks and measures the performance of top 15 widely traded liquid cryptocurrencies, in terms of market capitalisation, listed on leading crypto exchanges of the world.

Tags

Outlook Money Team bitcoin, cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Finance Ministry Notifies SEBI Rules For Holding Inquiry, Imposing Penalty

Finance Ministry Notifies SEBI Rules For Holding Inquiry, Imposing Penalty

Small Finance Banks' AUM Expected To Grow At 20% in 2022: Report

Samsung to Bring Smart TV Models With NFT Trading Functionality In 2022

Is 'Florona' Another Covid-19 Variant? What We Know About The New Disease From Israel

Exports Surged 37% To Record US$ 37.29 Billion In December: Data

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Business

Snapdeal To Promote NHA's 'National Health ID' Programme

Snapdeal To Promote NHA's 'National Health ID' Programme

What Will Last Year’s Ethereum Burn Mean For ETH In 2022? Know More About ETH Burn

What Will Last Year’s Ethereum Burn Mean For ETH In 2022? Know More About ETH Burn

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

Read More from Outlook

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Outlook Web Desk / Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's Covid-19 vaccine task force NTAGI, in a TV interview, confirmed the onset of the third wave with respect to the spike in Covid-19 cases across India.

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

Seema Guha / Reports of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) displaying their flag in Galwan Valley and building a bridge over the Pangong Lake in Ladakh caused concern in New Delhi today.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

Jayanta Oinam / In reply to India's 202, South Africa were 35/1 at the close of play at Wanderers. Catch Day 1 highlights.

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Naseer Ganai / The recent reports of a bridge being constructed by China over the Pangong Lake have left many including the Chushul Councillor Konchok Stazin concerned about its motives.

Advertisement