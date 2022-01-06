Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

AICPDF had earlier said it will continue to boycott certain products of Colgate as the oral care company had not come forward for talks.

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Trending

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T10:16:27+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:16 am

Leading oral care company Colgate-Palmolive on Wednesday said it has initiated talks with distributors who are boycotting some of its products in Maharashtra and a few other states over issues of the price disparity between the traditional distributors and organised business-to-business channels.

A day after taking a tough stand against them, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (CPIL) said its officials met the representatives of the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), the association which has called for a boycott of certain products of the company from January 1, 2022.

"To that end, we have held - and will continue to hold - meetings with them to discuss and resolve their concerns. In addition, we have met with the All India Consumer Products Distribution Federation and shared with them our process of engagement with our distributors and our commitment to address their issues. The federation was supportive of our efforts," CPIL said in a statement.

It further said it remains committed to forging productive partnerships with its distribution network to serve consumers.

"We will keep working with our distribution partners, so consumers can continue to enjoy their trusted oral and personal care products," it added.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

On Tuesday, distributors had suspended their boycott of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in Maharashtra after talks with the company over issues of price disparity.

However, AICPDF had said it will continue to boycott certain products of Colgate as the oral care company had not come forward for talks.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, CPIL had said it is directly engaging with its distributors to resolve their challenges.

"We would like to clarify that the Company has not, so far, engaged with the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation," the company had added.

AICPDF had earlier asked its distributors not to sell Colgate's Max Fresh brand in the market from January 1. It also said they will stop selling the company's Ved Shakti brand from next week if it does not come forward for talks.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors are seeking a level playing field from manufacturers regarding price disparities between the traditional trade and B2B retailers such as Jiomart, Walmart, Metro Cash & Carry, Booker, ElasticRun and Udaan.

Earlier, AICPDF had written an open letter to companies saying that B2B players are offering FMCG products to retailers and local shops at lower prices.

AICPDF had also asked its members "not launch any new product of the company" unless they get an undertaking from the FMCG makers that the particular product is not available with B2B retailers.

Tags

Press Trust of India FMCG Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Launches Midcap 50 Exchange Traded Fund

Shares of Future Group Surge 14% After Arbitration With Amazon Stayed

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

‘Atrangi Re’ Brings Focus On Mental Health Issues. What Do Mental Health Insurance Plans Cover?

SIAC Terminates January 5-8 Arbitration Proceedings In Amazon-Future Dispute

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Fall By Up To 9% In Major Crypto Market Crash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Fall By Up To 9% In Major Crypto Market Crash

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Below 17,700 On Weak Global Cues

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Below 17,700 On Weak Global Cues

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Residential Sales Up By 51 Per Cent On YoY Basis In 2021: Knight Frank India

Residential Sales Up By 51 Per Cent On YoY Basis In 2021: Knight Frank India

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement