Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Trending

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T09:22:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 9:22 am

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said an increase in the international price of coal has led to its shortage and reduced power generation but assured that the situation will be "alright" in the next three to four days.

Heavy rainfall in the country this year has also contributed to coal shortage, he told reporters on the sidelines of a book launch.

"However, if you compare with the past many years, coal production and dispatch have been the highest in September and especially in October. In another three to four days, things will be alright," Joshi said.

Related Stories

Crisis In The Middle

"The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden. Power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation. Because they have stopped production, the entire load is on domestic coal," he said.

The minister said he will come out with "full details" of coal availability in the next one to two days.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and ensure adequate supply of coal to thermal power plants providing electricity to Delhi.

Delhi could face a power crisis due to a shortage of coal at the plants, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian Job Market Records 57 Per Cent Annually Growth In September: Naukri JobSpeak Report

Indian Job Market Records 57 Per Cent Annually Growth In September: Naukri JobSpeak Report

EXPLAINER: How Global Deal Stems Corporate Use Of Tax Havens

Diesel Breaches Rs 100-Mark In Mumbai After Latest Fuel Price Hike

These Fintech Start-Ups Turn Tricky Financial Matters Into Child’s Play

Tata Power Asks Customers To Use Electricity "Judiciously' Amidst Coal Crisis

China-U.S. Reps Hold Meeting On Bilateral Trade Issues

Mukesh Ambani Secures 11th Spot In Global Billionaires Index, Elon Musk First

Things To Keep In Mind Before Investing In An ETF

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Business

Outlook Business Exclusive: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Outlook Business Exclusive: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian Resigns

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian Resigns

Homecoming For Air India: Tata Sons Emerge Winner With Rs 18,000 Cr-Bid

Homecoming For Air India: Tata Sons Emerge Winner With Rs 18,000 Cr-Bid

Air India Finds A New Address: Chronology Of National Carrier’s Privatisation

Air India Finds A New Address: Chronology Of National Carrier’s Privatisation

Read More from Outlook

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was arrested after 11 hours of questioning. The special investigation team said he was not cooperating during the interrogation.

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Associated Press / Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are meeting on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.

India T20 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Chorus For Women's IPL

India T20 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Chorus For Women's IPL

PTI / The Board of Control for Cricket in India has given nod to eight Indian players to feature in the Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Outlook Web Desk / The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement