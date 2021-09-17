Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Cleantech Start-Ups Show Steady Growth, Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

Cleantech Start-Ups Show Steady Growth, Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

Despite being at a nascent stage, the cleantech space is brimming with investments

Cleantech Start-Ups Show Steady Growth, Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

Trending

Cleantech Start-Ups Show Steady Growth, Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T16:59:10+05:30
Shruti Sonal

Shruti Sonal

More stories from Shruti Sonal
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 4:59 pm

Investments in cleantech start-ups in India are steadily rising, fuelled by growing consciousness about climate action, changing behavioural patterns and favourable government policies. Despite a temporary slowdown in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, 120 such start-ups raised $1.2 billion over the past five years, a report by Impact Investors Council (IIC), Climate Collective and Arete Advisors has shown.

Both, the volume and value, of deals in the sector have increased -- from 18 deals worth $102 million in 2016 it rose to 58 deals valued at $506 million in 2019. The pandemic caused a slight dip in the number of deals, bringing it down to 48 while the value shrunk to $236 million. But the dip mirrors a global trend, with the International Energy Agency estimating that early-stage investment to support innovative energy technology firms fell to an estimated $3.1 billion globally in 2020 -- a 30% drop from 2019.

The cleantech sector is still at a nascent stage, accounting for 9% of the total impact investment flows in the last five years. Most deals are ‘early-stage’ones and of smaller sizes, with 83% of the transactions being $5 million or lower.

However, the long-term prospects of the sector look promising, and climate technology in India is on “the cusp of disruptive growth,” the IIC-led report states. “With about 40 deals in the cleantech space already inked in the first six months, a recovery in investments in 2021 is already being seen,” Ramesh Pai, CEO, IIC tells Outlook Business.

Some segments have fared better than others. Owing to the buzzing interest in electric vehicles, sustainable mobility has seen the highest level of investments, with 84 deals worth $705 million going its way in the last five years. The sector continues to draw significant investor interest, with two-wheeler EV manufacturers such as Ather Energy and Ola Electric leading the way. Investment in the space is also being encouraged by government policies such as the recently announced production-linked schemes for Battery Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles.

This “hierarchy” of investment is likely to continue, says Pai. Kalpesh Gada, senior advisor at IIC adds that this reflects the direction of the government’s policy push.

“In a larger sense, there is a government realisation that policy push is needed at various places. However, this push is more visible in energy and mobility. Apart from the PLIs, several states have announced subsidies,” he says.

Gada added that other sub-segments such as climate-friendly agriculture tech, pollution control and purification, water management and biofuels are also likely to tap investor interest in the coming years.

Tags

Shruti Sonal Technology Vacuum cleaners Start-Up Ecosystem start ups, entrepreneurs, business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Inflation On Cooling Trajectory: RBI Bulletin

Inflation On Cooling Trajectory: RBI Bulletin

GST Council Meet: All States Oppose Talks About Including Petrol, Diesel Under GST

US Unemployment Claims Rise After Hitting Pandemic Low

World Shares Advance On Mixed Economic Data

China Sets Up Platform To Police Gaming Firm Violations

IIFL Home Finance Signs Pact With PNB For Co-Lending

Reform Package: A Positive Bet To Revamp Telecos Biz, Says Moody's

GST Council Meet: No Video Conferencing Provision, All States Except Gujarat Present

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Banks Cut Home Loan Rates To Capatlise On Spendings During Festive Season

Banks Cut Home Loan Rates To Capatlise On Spendings During Festive Season

In 2 Days, The Company Has Done Over Rs 1,100 Crores In Scooter Sales: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

In 2 Days, The Company Has Done Over Rs 1,100 Crores In Scooter Sales: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement