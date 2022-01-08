Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

The Centre is making efforts to provide relief to people from air, water and noise pollution, said Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

Trending

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T11:38:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:38 am

Mathura, Jan 7 (PTI) The Centre is making efforts to provide relief to people from air, water and noise pollution, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

"By replacing petrol with ethanol, the environment would turn eco-friendly and it would be a shot in the arm for farmers from income angle," Gadkari said while virtually inaugurating over half a dozen roads, including widening of some, passing through Brij area.

 He said efforts are on to make CNG from stubble of paddy also.

Green fuel and electric-run vehicles would replace existing ones running on diesel and petrol, he said.

With the production of green fuel (green hydrogen from water) in India, the money on import of green fuel may be used in development, the minister stated.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The minister said that efforts are on to convert useless products to source of wealth.

According to the minister, to overcome noise pollution, the process is on to replace pressure horns with melodical sound of flute or any other musical instrument.

The efforts to make very good roads akin to those in the US are also on, Gadkari said.

He also gave full credit to Mathura MP Hema Malini for her efforts and demand for widening of Mathura-Bareilly road as the existing road virtually has become hazardous for traffic movement.

After the completion of the plan, covering journey by road between Mathura and Budaun will hardly take three hours and Agra to Bareilly hardly two-and-a-half hours, the minister said adding that to overcome traffic congestion in Braj area, eight rail over bridges and over half dozen bypasses would also be constructed.

84 Kos Parikrama of Brijbhumi has been declared as "Rastriya Mahamarg", the minister said giving full credit for this to Hema Malini, who continuously followed and sought execution of the plan.

The Bhumi Pujan (a ritual for starting a project) of Rs 5,000-crore plan taken under Bharat Mala-II would be done after the upcoming elections, while the plan would be completed by the year 2022, the minister added.

Under the plan, while 5 feet wide grass bed would be made on entire Parikrama route for giving soothing impact to every "Parikramarthi (one who performs circumambulation)", trees would be planted on both sides of the roads, the minister informed.

Halting points would be fully equipped with eateries, toilets and other facilities, Gadkari said.

The minister also narrated the efforts made by him for solving the problem of Yamuna pollution when he was in-charge of the concerned ministry and ongoing works of his ministry in Ayodhya.

Union minister Satish Baghel called him "Shershah Suri of modern times" for novel plans incorporated by his ministry, while Hema Malini expressed her gratitude to Gadkari for taking "Chaurasi Kos Parikrama" and widening of Mathura-Bareilly Road in the plan of the Ministry of Road transport and Highways

 

Tags

PTI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

Hero MotoCorp Appoints Arun Jaura as CTO; Chief Compliance Officer Neerja Sharma Resigns

DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore

Biden's Economic Challenge: Finding Workers And Goods

Amansa Holdings Sells Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Worth Rs 351 Crore

USFDA Rejects Biocon, Viatris Application For Insulin Aspart

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Business

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Read More from Outlook

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Samarth Goyal / Sidney Poitier, once known as the only Black actor in Hollywood during the 50s, went on to create a legacy in the industry that saw him inspire an entire community.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Jayanta Oinam / Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement