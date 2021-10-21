Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

As per the data, power plants with zero days of coal available is down to 15 as of Wednesday. Their cumulative installed generation capacity stood at 16,280 megawatts compared to 17 projects with 17,050 megawatts generation capacity, a week back.

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

Trending

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T19:05:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 7:05 pm

The latest data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) shows that 59 non-pit head projects have less than four days of dry fuel stock. The number of such projects with less than four days of coal stock, which is categorised as supercritical stock, stood at 61 on October 19. It was 64 on October 13.

As per the data, power plants with zero days of coal available is down to 15 as of Wednesday. Their cumulative installed generation capacity stood at 16,280 megawatts compared to 17 projects with 17,050 megawatts generation capacity, a week back. 

Plants with a single day of coal stock are now down to 21 with 25,810 megawatts capacity as of October 20. This compares to 27 projects with 36,140 megawatts generation capacity recorded as of October 13. 

Plants with two days of coal decreased to 18 (with 23,814 MW capacity) from 20 (22,175 MW) a week ago.

As per the data, plants with three days of coal stood at 19 (with 26,770 MW capacity) as against 14 (20,734 MW) a week ago.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

CEA monitors the availability of coal stock of 135 thermal power plants that collectively have a generation capacity of over 165 gigawatts.

Data from the power ministry showed improvement in the power shortage situation as it came down to 4,454 MW on October 20 from 5,621 MW on October 13.

Experts told PTI that power demand could further moderate with the onset of winter. The coal shortage at power plants would be further mitigated in the coming days with the government making efforts to scale up supplies. 

Earlier, the power ministry said that capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks reduced from 11 GW on October 12 to 5 GW on October 14.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Coal Coal Crisis Electricity Power/Electricity Power Plant Ministry of Power Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

How Coal Shortage In India Threatens To Blackout The Lives Of India’s Poorest

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Bank Of Baroda, SBI To Auction Properties In October. Should You Bid?

Asian Paints' Profit Falls 28.2 Per Cent In Q2 As Inflation Headwinds Spike Raw Material Prices

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Business

Asian Shares Mixed After Evergrande Sale Deal Called Off

Asian Shares Mixed After Evergrande Sale Deal Called Off

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

Skyber Raises Rs 40 Lakhs Through Encubay Angel Network

Skyber Raises Rs 40 Lakhs Through Encubay Angel Network

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement