Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

The latest data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) shows that 59 non-pit head projects have less than four days of dry fuel stock. The number of such projects with less than four days of coal stock, which is categorised as supercritical stock, stood at 61 on October 19. It was 64 on October 13.

As per the data, power plants with zero days of coal available is down to 15 as of Wednesday. Their cumulative installed generation capacity stood at 16,280 megawatts compared to 17 projects with 17,050 megawatts generation capacity, a week back.

Plants with a single day of coal stock are now down to 21 with 25,810 megawatts capacity as of October 20. This compares to 27 projects with 36,140 megawatts generation capacity recorded as of October 13.

Plants with two days of coal decreased to 18 (with 23,814 MW capacity) from 20 (22,175 MW) a week ago.

As per the data, plants with three days of coal stood at 19 (with 26,770 MW capacity) as against 14 (20,734 MW) a week ago.

CEA monitors the availability of coal stock of 135 thermal power plants that collectively have a generation capacity of over 165 gigawatts.

Data from the power ministry showed improvement in the power shortage situation as it came down to 4,454 MW on October 20 from 5,621 MW on October 13.

Experts told PTI that power demand could further moderate with the onset of winter. The coal shortage at power plants would be further mitigated in the coming days with the government making efforts to scale up supplies.

Earlier, the power ministry said that capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks reduced from 11 GW on October 12 to 5 GW on October 14.

(With inputs from PTI)