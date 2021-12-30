Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CCI Approves Acquisition Of 96% Stake In Jindal Power By Worldone

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) had announced receiving the Rs 7,401-crore revised offer from Worldone Private Limited to acquire the 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Ltd (JPL).

CCI Approves Acquisition Of 96% Stake In Jindal Power By Worldone

Trending

CCI Approves Acquisition Of 96% Stake In Jindal Power By Worldone
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T19:06:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 7:06 pm

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved the acquisition of over 96 per cent stake in Jindal Power by Worldone.

Earlier in July, Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) had announced receiving the Rs 7,401-crore revised offer from Worldone Private Limited to acquire the 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Ltd (JPL).

The company had informed that out of the Rs 7,401 crore, Rs 3,015 crore will be paid in cash, while the balance Rs 4,386 crore will be settled by way of assumption and takeover of liabilities and obligations of JSPL in relation to inter-corporate deposits and the capital advances extended by JPL to JSPL.

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Worldone Private Ltd is a private company owned by the Promoter Group of JSPL, managing and holding investments across various listed and unlisted companies.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

In a tweet, CCI said, "The Commission approves acquisition of 96.42% equity shareholding in Jindal Power by Worldone."

The proposed combination is in line with JSPL's strategic objective to bring down its  debt and to reduce the firm's carbon footprint as part of its broader ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) objectives, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.

Tags

PTI Jindal Power Jindal Steel Power Limited (JSPL) Worldone Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

SBI Card, Paytm Join Hands For Card Tokenisation To Protect Cardholders' Data

SBI Card, Paytm Join Hands For Card Tokenisation To Protect Cardholders' Data

Manappuram Finance Raises Rs 250 Crore Via Bonds. Should You Buy Its Shares?

Bitcoin Price Falls; US Based Marathon Orders Nearly $900 Million Worth of Machines to Mine Bitcoin

RBL Bank Gets RBI Nod To Appoint Rajeev Ahuja As Interim MD, CEO

Yearender 2021: Squid Game, Elon Musk Impersonator Scams And Other Top Crypto Frauds

Haven’t Filed Your ITR Yet? Here’s What To Expect

Volvo To Raise Prices Of Select Car Models In India From Jan 1

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower; Reliance Industries, Tata Steel Top Losers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

From January 1, These Four Bank-Related Changes May Impact You

From January 1, These Four Bank-Related Changes May Impact You

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

EPFO Extends Deadline For E-Nomination Facility. Check All Details

EPFO Extends Deadline For E-Nomination Facility. Check All Details

Stock Market 2022: Omicron, Budget, Polls, Global Trends To Dominate Horizon

Stock Market 2022: Omicron, Budget, Polls, Global Trends To Dominate Horizon

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Advertisement