Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 650 crore

Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO

Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO
2021-12-27T12:35:07+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 12:35 pm

Capillary Technologies (India) Ltd, backed by Warburg Pincus and Sequoia Capital, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 850 crore through an initial share-sale.

The company offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native Software-as-a Solution (SaaS) products and solutions to develop loyalty of consumers and channel partners.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 650 crore by Capillary Technologies International Pte Ltd, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 20 crore. If such a placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Apart from Warburg Pincus and Sequoia Capital, Capillary Technologies is backed by Avataar Capital, Qualcomm Asia Pacific and Filter Capital. The private equity firms will stay invested in the company and are not diluting their stake in this IPO.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for debt payment, investment in product development as well as technology and other growth initiatives.

Also, funds will be used for strategic investments and acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-based company served more than 250 brands across more than 30 countries across India, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, and China as of October 31, 2021.

Its customers and brands are diversified across verticals and jurisdictions that include businesses engaged in apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), luxury and jewellery, entertainment, travel and hospitality.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 114.9 crore for the fiscal 2021, while its net profit was Rs 16.94 crore for the same period. For the quarter ended June 2021, revenue from operations was Rs 33.16 crore and net profit was Rs 2.53 crore.

ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Press Trust of India
