Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL, More Could Give Profit

The Indian stock market continued with a sharp decline on Monday and closed in negative territory after showing higher level weakness on Friday.

Nifty 50 dipped 284 points and closed at 16,912 levels whereas BSE Sensex nosedived 949 points and closed at 556,747 levels.

Here is a list of stocks that investors should watch out for today, as per Moneycontrol and The Economic Times.

Reliance Industries: The company has raised $736 million in green loan to fund the acquisition of solar panel maker, REC Solar Holdings. This will be the first such financing for the Mukesh Ambani-owned company.

HCL Technologies: The IT major outlined plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States, in the next five years. The company said it expects to recruit over 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months

LG Balakrishnan & Brothers: Promoter Rajvirdhan V sold 1.65 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 492.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

GSS Infotech: The company acquired 100 percent of 'farm to store' company Polimeraas with a combination of stock and cash.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2.5 per cent from January 1 to offset the increase in commodity and raw materials costs.

DLF: The company said its rental arm DCCDL has received US Green Building Council's LEED zero water certification for water conservation in its commercial buildings at Gurugram, Haryana.

Indo Count Industries and GHCL: Indo count acquired the home textile business of GHCL for Rs 576 crore.

MT Educare: Axis Bank sold 9,18,033 equity shares in the company at Rs 7.77 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicles major said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Baroda to enter into a strategic financing partnership for three years.

Karda Constructions: Eriska Investment Fund acquired 38 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.5 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

HFCL: The telecom gear maker has launched its qualified institutional placement issue on December 6, and approved floor price at Rs 72.33 per share.

Karnataka Bank: The bank partnered with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to extend retail vehicle finance support to its customers.

Parag Milk Foods: The dairy firm said its application under the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the mozzarella cheese segment has been approved.