Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank Plunges Over 3 Per Cent, Ceat Tumbles 10 Per Cent

Canara Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were a tad up at 8.42 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2021, as against 8.23 per cent by end of September 2020.

Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank Plunges Over 3 Per Cent, Ceat Tumbles 10 Per Cent

Trending

Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank Plunges Over 3 Per Cent, Ceat Tumbles 10 Per Cent
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T13:33:09+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 1:33 pm

Canara Bank on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 1,332.61 crore in Q2 quarter ended September of this fiscal.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 444.41 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Total income of the bank also rose to Rs 21,331.49 crore during July-September period of 2021-22, as against Rs 20,793.92 crore in same period of 2020-21, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Related Stories

Sports NFTs - A Brave New World

Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were a tad up at 8.42 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2021, as against 8.23 per cent by end of September 2020. However, it fell sequentially from 8.50 per cent by end of June 2021 quarter.

In value terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 57,853.09 crore, up from Rs 53,437.92 crore. Net NPAs (bad loans), however, fell to 3.21 per cent (Rs 20,861.99 crore) from 3.42 per cent (Rs 21,063.28 crore).

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter fell to Rs 3,360.23 crore from Rs 3,974.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, there was a net profit of Rs 1,100.59 crore in September 2021 quarter, up by over two-times from Rs 465.88 crore in year ago period.

Total consolidated income was up at Rs 23,876 crore, from Rs 22,638.26 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Tuesday tumbled nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

The stock tanked 9.92 per cent to Rs 1,165 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 7.94 per cent to Rs 1,191.

Tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Monday reported a 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.28 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by higher input costs.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 182.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, also said its board at a meeting held on Monday approved raising of up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,451.76 crore, as against Rs 1,978.47 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Ceat Ltd CEAT Tyre Canara Bank Q2 Results Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

With Airtel, Vodafone Opting For AGR Moratorium, Can Govt Expect A Windfall In 5G Spectrum Auction?

With Airtel, Vodafone Opting For AGR Moratorium, Can Govt Expect A Windfall In 5G Spectrum Auction?

Quick Heal Appoints Navin Sharma As New CFO

Rupee Recovers 12 Paise At 74.96 Against Dollar At Close On Tuesday

Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next Chief Economic Adviser

Dabur Takes Down Fem Advertisement After Receiving Flak For Homosexual Reference

Kotak Mahindra Bank Reports 7 Per Cent Fall In Q2 Profit At Rs 2,032 Crore. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Finance Ministry Informs 3 Per Cent Hike In Dearness Allowance Would Be Effective From July 1

Govt Receives Rs 533 Crore As Dividend Tranches From Four CPSEs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Advertisement

More from Business

Zee Entertainment Cancels Board Meeting Citing Lack Of Quorum

Zee Entertainment Cancels Board Meeting Citing Lack Of Quorum

Fino Payments Bank IPO To Open On October 29. Check Price Band, Last Date And More

Fino Payments Bank IPO To Open On October 29. Check Price Band, Last Date And More

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

After Posting 30 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Profit, ICICI Bank Beats HUL In M-Cap, Became 5th Largest Firm

After Posting 30 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Profit, ICICI Bank Beats HUL In M-Cap, Became 5th Largest Firm

Read More from Outlook

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

Soumitra Bose / The BCCI on Monday named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022.

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

Preetha Nair / Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar strongly asserted that the voters cannot be wooed with false promises and money as people are deeply rooted in the Congress.

Advertisement