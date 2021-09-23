Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Business News Roundup: September 23, 2021

In this section, we recapitulate all the action from the world of business, finance and economic policymaking

Business News Roundup: September 23, 2021
Telecom operators were enthused by the reforms announced last week. TRAI's latest subscription data for July arrested some of that enthusiasm. Reliance Jio added the most subscribers while Vodafone-Idea lost subscribers.

Business News Roundup: September 23, 2021
2021-09-23T21:04:24+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 9:04 pm

In our daily business roundup, we raciptulate the biggest news stories of the day from the world of business, finance and economic policymaking. The idea is to enable a one-stop destination for everything that you must know.  

Today, we wrote about Infosys claiming taxpayers have filed 1.5 crore IT-returns through its plaform (Full Story), latest TRAI data revealing Jio added the maximum subscribers as Vodafone-Idea lost 14.3 lakh subscribers in July (Full Story) and LIC HFL offering home loans upto Rs 2 crore at 6.66% interest rate (Full Story). 

Here are the major stories we covered today: 

1. Bank Deposits Grew By 11.9% In 2020-21 Due To Spike In CASA: RBI Report (Full Story)

2. Oyo To File For Up To $1.2 Billion IPO Next Week: Report (Full Story)

3. Evergrande Fear: China’s Central Bank Infuses Short-Term Liquidity To Avert Long-Term Damage To Financial System (Full Story)

4. Govt Extends Prescribed Timeline For Conducting AGMs By 2 Months (Full Story)

5. Jubilant Foodworks Acquires 25.02% Stake In Dietary Product Maker Wellversed (Full Story)

