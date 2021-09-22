Business News Roundup: September 22, 2021

In our daily business roundup, we raciptulate the biggest news stories of the day from the world of business, finance and economic policymaking. The idea is to enable a one-stop destination for everything that you must know.

Today, we covered Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony Pictures India (Full Story), RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioning about the need to guard against a potential digital divide (Full Story) and reviewed Lukasz Bednarski's latest book “Lithium: The Global Race for Battery Dominance and the New Energy Revolution” (Full Story)

Here are the major stories we covered today:

1. Vodafone-Idea To Seek Board's Approval For Fundraising: CEO (Full Story)

2. Uday Kotak's Tenure At IL&FS Extended By Two Months: Govt (Full Story)

3. Asian Development Bank Cuts Down India’s Economic Growth Forecast To 10% (Full Story)

4. Rupee Falling 26 Paise To Close At 73.87 Against Dollar (Full Story)

5. Godrej Properties Sold Apartments Worth Rs 575 Crore In Noida Project Flats (Full Story)