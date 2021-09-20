Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
In this section, we recapitulate all the action from the world of business, finance and national economics from today

In an important announcement on Monday, the RBI said it would conduct an open market purchase of G-sec

2021-09-20T21:23:03+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 9:23 pm

In our daily Business RoundUp, we raciptulate the biggest news stories of the day from the world of business, finance and economic policy. The idea is to enable a one-stop destination for everything that you must know.  

Today, we spoke to Amazon India about the allegations  of bribery against them by a whistleblower (Full Story), Employees' Provident Fund Organisation registering a 13% rise in its subscriber base in July (Full Story) and HDFC reviving its credit card with Paytm follwing an eight-month ban on issuing new cards (Full Story). 

Here are the major stories we covered today: 

1. CCI Approves Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone's 10% Stake-Buy In Gangavaram Port (Full Story)

2.  Will Evergrande Woes Bring The Great Fall Of China? (Full Story)

3.. Mylab Discovery Acquires Health Tech Start-Up Sanskitech (Full Story)

4. Rupee Slumps 26 Paise To Close At 73.74 Against US Dollar (Full Story)

5. RBI To Conduct Sale And Purchase Of G-Secs On 23rd September (Full Story)

6. BLS Files Criminal Complaint About "Unsolicited Messages" Targeting Company (Full Story)

7. Dabur Extends Vatika Into Facewash Category (Full Story)

