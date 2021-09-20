In our daily Business RoundUp, we raciptulate the biggest news stories of the day from the world of business, finance and economic policy. The idea is to enable a one-stop destination for everything that you must know.

Today, we spoke to Amazon India about the allegations of bribery against them by a whistleblower (Full Story), Employees' Provident Fund Organisation registering a 13% rise in its subscriber base in July (Full Story) and HDFC reviving its credit card with Paytm follwing an eight-month ban on issuing new cards (Full Story).

Here are the major stories we covered today:

1. CCI Approves Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone's 10% Stake-Buy In Gangavaram Port (Full Story)

2. Will Evergrande Woes Bring The Great Fall Of China? (Full Story)

3.. Mylab Discovery Acquires Health Tech Start-Up Sanskitech (Full Story)

4. Rupee Slumps 26 Paise To Close At 73.74 Against US Dollar (Full Story)

5. RBI To Conduct Sale And Purchase Of G-Secs On 23rd September (Full Story)

6. BLS Files Criminal Complaint About "Unsolicited Messages" Targeting Company (Full Story)

7. Dabur Extends Vatika Into Facewash Category (Full Story)