Business News Roundup: 14th September, 2021

In the daily Business RoundUp, we raciptulate the biggest news stories of the day from the world of business, finance and economic policy. The idea is to enable a one-stop destination for everything that you must know.

Today, we covered the exit of Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta (Full Story), Wholesale Price-based Inflation (WPI) rising double-digit for the fifth consecutive month (Full Story) as well as followed up on Ford's exit from manufacturing in India (Full Story), among other things. Some of the other big stories we covered during the day include:

1. Exports rose 45.8% in August 2021 (Full Story)

2. Anil Ambani in AGM: R-Infra To Get Rs 7,100 Crore from DMRC After Apex Court Ruling (Full Story)

3. Infosys Completed Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore (Full Story)

4. FDI Essential If Economy Is To Reach $5 Trillion Ambition: Deloitte Survey (Full Story)

5. SREI Infrastructure Finance CEO Quit As Company Undergoes Debt Resolution Process (Full Story)

6. Analysis: Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges? (Full Story)