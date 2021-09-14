Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Business News Roundup: 14th September, 2021

Business News Roundup: 14th September, 2021

Business News Roundup: 14th September, 2021
Macroeconomic data continued to pour in. While retail inflation eased for the second consecutive month, wholesale price-based inflation for August continued its run in double digits for the fifth consecutive month.

In this section, we recapitulate all the action from the world of business, finance and national economics from today

Trending

Business News Roundup: 14th September, 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T21:27:55+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 9:27 pm

In the daily Business RoundUp, we raciptulate the biggest news stories of the day from the world of business, finance and economic policy. The idea is to enable a one-stop destination for everything that you must know.  

Today, we covered the exit of Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta (Full Story), Wholesale Price-based Inflation (WPI) rising double-digit for the fifth consecutive month (Full Story) as well as followed up on Ford's exit from manufacturing in India (Full Story), among other things. Some of the other big stories we covered during the day include: 

1. Exports rose 45.8% in August 2021 (Full Story)

2. Anil Ambani in AGM: R-Infra To Get Rs 7,100 Crore from DMRC After Apex Court Ruling (Full Story)

3. Infosys Completed Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore (Full Story)

4. FDI Essential If Economy Is To Reach $5 Trillion Ambition: Deloitte Survey (Full Story)

5. SREI Infrastructure Finance CEO Quit As Company Undergoes Debt Resolution Process (Full Story)

6. Analysis: Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges? (Full Story)

 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With Breakthrough Performance In Stunning New Design

Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With Breakthrough Performance In Stunning New Design

Apple iPhone Over The Years

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

R-Infra To Get Rs 7,100 Crore from DMRC After Apex Court Ruling: Anil Ambani

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts

SREI Infrastructure Finance CEO Quits As Company Undergoes Debt Resolution Process

FDI Essential If Economy Is To Reach $5 Trillion Ambition: Deloitte Survey

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Business

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Quits

Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Quits

M2P Fintech Invests $4 Million In LivQuik Technology

M2P Fintech Invests $4 Million In LivQuik Technology

India’s August WPI Inflation Rises to 11.39%: Govt Data

India’s August WPI Inflation Rises to 11.39%: Govt Data

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/