Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be the JD(U)’s undisputed leader, but the question of who is second-in-command appears to have triggered an intense power struggle in the party.

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill Barring BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET. The issue garnered political mileage over the years following the suicide of 15 NEET aspirants till date.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021 As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July