Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

1. Retail inflation in August ease to 5.3% vs 5.6% in July 2021 (Full Story)
3. Videocon promoters penalised for violating trading norms (Full Story)
5. BSNL 4G rollout: Has it found a partner in TCS? (Full Story)
Recapitulating all the action from the world of finance, economics and business today
Giridhar Jha / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be the JD(U)’s undisputed leader, but the question of who is second-in-command appears to have triggered an intense power struggle in the party.
Outlook Web Desk / Barring BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET. The issue garnered political mileage over the years following the suicide of 15 NEET aspirants till date.
Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July
Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.