Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Recapitulating all the action from the world of finance, economics and business today

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 9:21 pm

This section summarises all the big stories pertaining to finance, business and national economy from today:

1. Retail inflation in August ease to 5.3% vs 5.6% in July 2021  (Full Story)
 
 
2. Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022 (Full Story)


3. Videocon promoters penalised for violating trading norms (Full Story)
 
 
4. Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17 (Full Story)
 

5. BSNL 4G rollout: Has it found a partner in TCS? (Full Story)
 
 
6. Wipro Ends Work From Home For Its Employees (Full Story)

