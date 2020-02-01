February 01, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Budget 2020: Nirmala Sithraman Announces Rs 99,300 Crore For Education Sector

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sithraman Announces Rs 99,300 Crore For Education Sector

Nirmala Sithraman also said that a New Education Policy will be announced soon, adding that 'external commercial borrowings and FDI to be leveraged to improve the education system.'

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Budget 2020: Nirmala Sithraman Announces Rs 99,300 Crore For Education Sector
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2020: Nirmala Sithraman Announces Rs 99,300 Crore For Education Sector
outlookindia.com
2020-02-01T12:27:19+0530

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Saturday announced the government had allocated Rs 99,300 crores for the year 2020-21.

"We propose Rs 99300 crores for the education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3000 crores for skill development," Sitharaman said while presenting the second union budget of Modi's re-elected government.

She also said that a New Education Policy will be announced soon, adding that "external commercial borrowings and FDI to be leveraged to improve the education system."

In a major development, she said that full-fledged degree level online courses will soon be offered by the top educational institutions in the country.

"Degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework," Sitharaman added.

Next Story >>

Budget 2020: Govt To Launch Campaign To Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Union Budget 2020 Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos