February 01, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Budget 2020: Govt To Launch Campaign To Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025

Budget 2020: Govt To Launch Campaign To Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras to all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates.

PTI 01 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Budget 2020: Govt To Launch Campaign To Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2020: Govt To Launch Campaign To Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025
outlookindia.com
2020-02-01T12:03:49+0530

The government will launch a campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras to all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates.

She further said proceeds from taxes on medical devices would be used to support setting up of hospitals.

The finance minister further said viability gap funding will be provided for setting up hospitals in districts with no empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat and also to set up warehouses for agri products.

The government has allocated Rs 1.23 lakh crore for rural development and Panchayati raj while Rs 1.6 lakh crore was earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, she added.

The government also plans to expand coverage of artificial insemination to 70 per cent from 30 per cent to increase livestock productivity, she said adding fish production would be raised to 200 lakh tonne by 2022.

Next Story >>

Budget 2020: Govt Sets Agriculture Credit Target At Rs 15 Lakh Cr For FY21, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Union Budget 2020 Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos