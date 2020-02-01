February 01, 2020
Poshan
Budget 2020: Centre Proposes Allocation Of Rs 30,757 Crore For Jammu And Kashmir

The finance minister also proposed major reform in recruitment of non-gazetted staff.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre has proposed allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh for fiscal 2020-21.

This is the first time that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are allocated separate funds since the two were carved out erstwhile state and given the status of Union Territories.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman also said the government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country.

She also said a national policy on statistics will be brought in and added that data must have credibility.

The finance minister also proposed major reform in recruitment of non-gazetted staff.

Sitharaman, in her introductory speech, also recited a Kashmiri poem by Dina Nath Kaul that spoke of inclusiveness and the nation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

