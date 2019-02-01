﻿
Budget 2019: When And Where To Watch The Interim Budget Live

The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in.

01 February 2019
Budget 2019: When And Where To Watch The Interim Budget Live
Budget 2019: When And Where To Watch The Interim Budget Live
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is set to present the interim budget 2019-20 today in the parliament, marking the last budget of PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government ahead of 2019 General Elections.

When and where to watch Budget 2019?

Finance Minster Goyal will start his Budget speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha.

You can watch the Budget session live to know what are the government's plans for income tax slabs, indirect taxes, agriculture, new trains and more. The Union budget 2019-20 will be live streamed at Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel here starting 11 am.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in.

* The new government, elected after general elections due by May, is expected to present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.

The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.

* Since the Rail Budget is no longer presented separately, Goyal would read out the budget outlay for Railways when he presents the Union Budget 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

or just type initial letters