Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Brokers Urge Govt To Impose Timeline On Sebi For Issuing Show-Cause Notices

At present, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 does not prescribe any period of limitation for issuance of a show-cause notice (SCN) or completion of the adjudication proceeding.

Brokers Urge Govt To Impose Timeline On Sebi For Issuing Show-Cause Notices

Trending

Brokers Urge Govt To Impose Timeline On Sebi For Issuing Show-Cause Notices
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T15:43:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 3:43 pm

Ahead of the Union Budget, stock brokers' association Anmi has urged the government to prescribe a time limit on Sebi for issuance of show-cause notices and cut down minimum fine on small investors to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 5 lakh at present for market violation rules.

At present, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 does not prescribe any period of limitation for issuance of a show-cause notice (SCN) or completion of the adjudication proceeding.

This results in several proceedings being initiated by the regulator several years after the alleged violation resulting in unnecessary hardship and grave prejudice to market participants and affecting their ability to effectively respond to such notice, Anmi said in a statement on Monday.

In pre-budget proposals for Union Budget 2022-23, the Association of National Exchanges of Members of India (Anmi) on the behalf of its 900 stock brokers, said that a time limit should be imposed upon Sebi in terms of the outer limit for issuance of show-cause notice. 

"Such time limitation being imposed would greatly improve the efficiency of the securities market regulator," it added.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Also, the brokers' association asked the government to bring down the minimum penalty of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 lakh for small investors.

"There is no discretion with the adjudicating officer to apply his mind or consider the gravity or the seriousness of the offense and small investors are suffering on account of the minimum penalty of Rs 5 lakh levied even for a petty offense," it added.

Under the rules, any person who indulges in fraudulent and unfair trade practices relating to securities, shall be liable to a penalty of Rs 25 crore or three times the amount of profits made out of such practices, whichever is higher subject to payment of minimum penalty of Rs 5 lakh.

In addition, stock brokers have sought industry status for Sebi-registered market intermediaries and rationalisation in the goods and services tax (GST) rates for the broking industry.

The industry status for market intermediaries will remove unwarranted restrictions and cost of funding and raising capital requirements for market intermediaries.

It has also requested the government to do away with the concept of speculative income and limit income classification arising out of capital market transactions to business income, long-term capital gain, and short-term capital gain.

Further, the association has urged the government to provide tax exemption up to Rs 1 lakh in short term capital gain tax as well as provide tax exemption to senior citizens for dividends earned up to Rs 50,000.

Tags

PTI SEBI Anmi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Plunges 1,190 Points, Gold Declines Rs 142 On Omicron Scare

Sensex Plunges 1,190 Points, Gold Declines Rs 142 On Omicron Scare

Funding Alert: CARS24 Raises $400 Million, Bizongo Bags $110 Million In Series D

Global Stocks Fall On Virus Concern, Tighter Fed Policy

Bloodbath In Stock Market: Investors Lost Over Rs 11.23 Lakh Crore In 2 Days

Axis Bank To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds. Should You Buy The Stock?

Shriram Properties Shares List 20% Below IPO Price. Should You Buy The Stock?

Future Group Shares Jump 20% After CCI Suspends Amazon Deal

Rupee Falls 9 Paise To 76.15 Against US dollar In Early Trade

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from Business

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI Share Fall As Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI Share Fall As Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points

Bitcoin Falls, Shiba Inu Continues To Bleed Despite News on Growing Use Cases Of Crypto

Bitcoin Falls, Shiba Inu Continues To Bleed Despite News on Growing Use Cases Of Crypto

Fabindia To Submit Draft Paper For IPO By December End: Report

Fabindia To Submit Draft Paper For IPO By December End: Report

Razorpay Raises $375 Million In Funding From Lone Pine Capital, Others

Razorpay Raises $375 Million In Funding From Lone Pine Capital, Others

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Outlook Web Desk / Passengers arriving from 'at-risk' nations are expected to pre-book their RT-PCR test to avoid delays at airports in six metro cities.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement