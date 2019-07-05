Blueprint For National Gas Grid, Water Grid Will Be Unveiled: FM

﻿
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2019 in parliament today

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said a blueprint for a national gas grid, water grid, information-ways and airports will be unveiled.


Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said a package for power sector and structural reforms will be unveiled soon.


The finance minister said cargo movement in Ganga will increase four times in four years.


Schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, she said adding that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.


The finance minister also said the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs for payment of bills.

(PTI)

