BLS Files Criminal Complaint About

E-services provider BLS International said it has filed a criminal complaint with the Delhi Police concerning circulation of "Unsolicited messages" with regards to its equity shares. "The Company came to know of "Unsolicited messages" in relation to the equity shares of the Company through BSE website. We would like to categorically clarify that the Company was neither aware of such messages nor does it have any role in unethical behavior of circulation of such messages by unknown person/entities," the company said in the filing.

The company further cautioned investors against relying on such unsolicited messages circulated by unregistered or unauthorized persons and entities.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had cautioned market participants against messages being circulated concerning various listed companies.

Exchanges in the past too have cautioned investors and traders about the same. Such acts are primarily aimed at inducing investments and sale of shares against certain listed companies, indicating target prices.