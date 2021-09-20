Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

BLS Files Criminal Complaint About "Unsolicited Messages" Targeting Company

In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the e-services provider was neither aware of such messages nor does it have any role in unethical behaviour of circulation of such messages by unknown person/entities

BLS Files Criminal Complaint About

Trending

BLS Files Criminal Complaint About "Unsolicited Messages" Targeting Company
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T16:14:48+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 4:14 pm

E-services provider BLS International said it has filed a criminal complaint with the Delhi Police concerning circulation of "Unsolicited messages" with regards to its equity shares. "The Company came to know of "Unsolicited messages" in relation to the equity shares of the Company through BSE website. We would like to categorically clarify that the Company was neither aware of such messages nor does it have any role in unethical behavior of circulation of such messages by unknown person/entities," the company said in the filing.

The company further cautioned investors against relying on such unsolicited messages circulated by unregistered or unauthorized persons and entities. 

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had cautioned market participants against messages being circulated concerning various listed companies. 

Exchanges in the past too have cautioned investors and traders about the same. Such acts are primarily aimed at inducing investments and sale of shares against certain listed companies, indicating target prices. 

 

 

Tags

Outlook Business Team BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

FloBiz Secures $31 Million In Series B Funding From Sequoia Capital India, Others

FloBiz Secures $31 Million In Series B Funding From Sequoia Capital India, Others

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

India Likely To Become 3rd Largest Importer By 2050: UK Report

Dabur Extends Vatika Into Facewash Category

Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires 9.9% Stake In KFin Technologies

Cars24 Bags $450 Million Funding From SoftBank, DST Global, Others

Will Evergrande Woes Bring The Great Fall Of China?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

More from Business

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Completes Sales Process Of Eureka Forbes, Sells To Advent For Rs 4,400 Crore

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Completes Sales Process Of Eureka Forbes, Sells To Advent For Rs 4,400 Crore

FDI Key To India's Aspiration To Be A $5 Trillion Economy: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

FDI Key To India's Aspiration To Be A $5 Trillion Economy: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

An Organic Start

An Organic Start

Welspun To Invest Rs 800 Crore In Capacity Building Over Two Years: Regulatory Filing

Welspun To Invest Rs 800 Crore In Capacity Building Over Two Years: Regulatory Filing

Read More from Outlook

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Harish Manav / Three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Channi has become the first Dalit face to get the top position in the state government. In 2018, Channi was accused in a #MeToo case.

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

Outlook Web Bureau / While RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins.

Advertisement