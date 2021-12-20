Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bloodbath In Stock Market: Investors Lost Over Rs 11.23 Lakh Crore In 2 Days

The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,393.04 points to a low of 55,618.70 by noon in the Monday trading session. The benchmark had tumbled 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74 on Friday.

Bloodbath In Stock Market: Investors Lost Over Rs 11.23 Lakh Crore In 2 Days

Trending

Bloodbath In Stock Market: Investors Lost Over Rs 11.23 Lakh Crore In 2 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T14:06:07+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 2:06 pm

Investors became poorer by Rs 11,23,010.78 crore in two days as the domestic equity market continued to face severe drubbing amid a global selloff.

The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,393.04 points to a low of 55,618.70 by noon in the Monday trading session. The benchmark had tumbled 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74 on Friday.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 11,23,010.78 crore to Rs 2,52,79,340.30 crore in two days.

Investors' wealth had on Friday shrunk by over Rs 4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy selloff following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors.

Tata Steel Ltd. was the biggest drag on the NSE Nifty 50 Index which retreated 2.3 per cent as markets plunged 1,182.53 points to a low of 55,829.21 in early trade on Monday. It had tumbled 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74 on Friday, a report in Hindustan Times said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,069.90 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data, according to a report published in Mint.

In the meantime, many analysts expressed their views on the stock market, here are some:

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd

The Indian benchmarks made a gap-down opening today amid rising Omicron coronavirus cases worldwide. Traders will be cautious with a continuous net outflow of foreign funds as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 17,696 from the Indian markets in December month so far.

Vishal Wagh, head of research at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd

“Markets are under tremendous pressure, a further 5%-6% decline is possible for the benchmark,” Wagh was quoted as saying by news agency Bloomberg, a report in Hindustan Times said.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Rising inflation, hawkish central banks, exploding Covid cases, sustained selling by FIIs and slowing growth momentum in the developed economies combined to produce the perfect storm that spooked the markets last week, according to a report published in Mint.

Tags

Outlook Business Team stock market crashed shares plunge sensex crashed Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Axis Bank To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds. Should You Buy The Stock?

Axis Bank To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds. Should You Buy The Stock?

Shriram Properties Shares List 20% Below IPO Price. Should You Buy The Stock?

Future Group Shares Jump 20% After CCI Suspends Amazon Deal

Rupee Falls 9 Paise To 76.15 Against US dollar In Early Trade

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI Share Fall As Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points

Bitcoin Falls, Shiba Inu Continues To Bleed Despite News on Growing Use Cases Of Crypto

Fabindia To Submit Draft Paper For IPO By December End: Report

Razorpay Raises $375 Million In Funding From Lone Pine Capital, Others

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Advertisement

More from Business

These 13 Stocks Can Deliver Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

These 13 Stocks Can Deliver Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

Markets Take Big Leaps In 2021: Best Returns On IPOs and NFOs

Markets Take Big Leaps In 2021: Best Returns On IPOs and NFOs

Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund

Stock Market Upcoming Week: FIIs, Omicron Spread To Dominate The Market Trends

Stock Market Upcoming Week: FIIs, Omicron Spread To Dominate The Market Trends

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Ashwani Sharma / Magsaysay awardee, Ladakh-based innovator Sonam Wangchuk upheld traditional wisdom and social capital as measures against natural disasters at a Climate conference.

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement