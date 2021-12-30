Bitcoin Price Falls; US Based Marathon Orders Nearly $900 Million Worth of Machines to Mine Bitcoin

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Kazakhstan government is discussing a plan to build a nuclear power plant for strengthening the crypto mining sector. Meanwhile, Bitcoin price fell by 2 per cent in the last 24 hours, whereas Ethereum was down by 2.36 per cent.

2021-12-30T19:05:55+05:30
Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 7:05 pm

Marathon Digital Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company established in Las Vegas, USA has ordered new mining machines worth $879.06 million, the company mentioned in a press release. On December 30, prices of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) fell in the last 24 hours, experts have indicated fall is due to the Omicron variant fear. 

The price of Bitcoin was down by 2.00 per cent and was trading at $46,896.44 at 5:00 pm IST, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.33 per cent, up by 0.11 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“The new variant of the Coronavirus known as Omnicron is roiling global markets, with its impact being felt across various markets, including those trading cryptocurrencies," says Vikas Ahuja, Member of Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC) and CEO of CrossTower India.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,694.14, with a fall of 2.36 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 2.85 per cent over the same period and was trading at $520.87. Solana (SOL) fell by 2.18 per cent to $172.78 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.94 per cent to $1.34.

 

Meme Coins 

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) witnessed a price fall in the last 24 hours. 

Dogecoin was down by 0.04 per cent while trading at $0.1732 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 4.05 per cent and was trading at $0.00003379, Dogelon Mars fell by 6.97 per cent and was trading at $0.000001412, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03798 and recorded a fall of 4.55 per cent.

 

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.20 trillion, registering a decrease of 1.91 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $95.15 billion, up by 0.49 per cent.

Zionomics (ZIOX) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 357.27 per cent; it was trading at $1.48 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, CryptoMafia ($CMF) witnessed maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent; it was trading at $0.000000006468. 

 

Latest Update 

The government of Kazakhstan is discussing a plan to build a nuclear power plant, which might boost the country to strengthen its Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto mining sector in the longer term, cryptonews.com.

"We have created a projection of the nation’s production and consumption of electricity until 2035. We clearly see the need to build a nuclear power plant in order to provide electricity to our population and our economy, " Cryptonews.com quoted Kazakhstan Minister of Energy, Magzum Mirzagaliyev. 

 

 

