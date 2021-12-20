Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Bitcoin Falls, Shiba Inu Continues To Bleed Despite News on Growing Use Cases Of Crypto

Bitcoin was trading at $46,785.87 with a loss of 0.43 per cent over the last 24 hours, while Shiba Inu is available for $0.00003069 at a discount of 2.92 per cent over the last day’s price.

2021-12-20T10:13:52+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 10:13 am

In yet another surprisingly positive development for the use case of Bitcoins, Mexico’s retail giant Grupo Elektra announced on Sunday night that it will start accepting Bitcoins as a payment method. They have partnered with Bitpay for enabling this service, reported Reuters. Interestingly, Bitpay also partnered with VR Club recently for processing Shiba Inu payments made by the club members, according to media reports. 

Despite the optimism regarding use cases of cryptocurrencies, markets failed to catch this enthusiasm and are trading with incremental gains. The price of the world’s oldest crypto Bitcoin was trading at $46,785.87 with a loss of 0.43 per cent over the last 24 hours. As of 8.21 am, Ethereum was trading with a loss of 0.30 per cent at $46,785.87, showed coinmarketcap.com data.

Algorand, which is known as the Ethereum killer, was trading at its day’s low at $1.34 and is down by 3.62 per cent. Its market cap now stands at $8,475,043,203.

Among other major coins, Binance Coin (BNB) is down by 0.84 per cent at $527.37, Cardano (ADA) continues to trade lower and is now available for $1.24 a piece, indicating a loss of 2.47 per cent, while Solana (SOL) is currently trading with a discount of 1.75 per cent at $179.20.

The global crypto market cap is $2.20 trillion which is a 0.26 per cent decrease over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume is, however, up by 0.68 per cent at $78.84 billion.

Today’s top gainer was Hakuryu ($RYU), which was up 1,993.62 per cent at $0.03912. The top loser was WANNAMOON (MOON), which saw its value erode by 82.39 per cent to $0.00004108.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) seems to have recovered a little bit from its day’s low at $0.1706. It is, however, still trading with a loss of 1.01 per cent. Rival Shiba Inu is still bleeding; it is currently available for $0.00003069 at a discount of 2.92 per cent over the last day’s price.

ELON is down by 2.96 per cent at $0.000001039 and FLOKI INU by 2.33 per cent at $0.0001209. Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is down by 0.20 per cent at $0.0426.

Latest Updates

The Investment arm of the SOLANA blockchain, Solana Ventures partnering with Forte and Griffin has started a $150 million fund for developing the blockchain gaming ecosystem. While Forte is a tech company that builds technology for blockchain-based gaming applications, Griffin is a venture capital firm investing in the global gaming market, reported Reuters.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Incorporation believe blockchain technology is the future of the internet. They also compared it with the invention of Html and internet protocols. “It is the only technology that can uniquely identify any virtual object independent of a central authority,” said an analyst, as reported by Coindesk.

 

Outlook Newsletters

