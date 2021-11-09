Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival

Bitcoin (BTC) has clocked a 3.5 per cent growth in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) has moved up 1.7 per cent.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival

Trending

Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T11:42:55+05:30
Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar

More stories from Harsh Kumar
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 11:42 am

The prices of top cryptocurrencies touched new highs today. While the world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at around $68,290, Ethereum (ETH), the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, touched around $4,807 at the time of filing the report, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Notably, Bitcoin has clocked a 3.5 per cent growth in the last 24 hours, while ETH has scored 1.7 per cent over the same period.

This has helped lift the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies above $3 trillion.

Apart from these coins, Binance Coin (BNB) remains in the third position with a market price of $648.49. It witnessed 1.47 per cent growth in the last 24 hours. Solana (SOL) was at fourth place; it grew by 0.92 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market price of $247.53.

Meme Coins

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnessed 3.3 per cent growth in prices in the last 24 hours and tried to revive from the fall earlier, while Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded 6.4 per cent growth in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00005647 and Dogecoin at $0.287124 at the time of filing the report, according to data from Coingecko.com.

“There are other meme tokens that are coming up. But none of them looks primed to get close to Doge or Shiba Inu in terms of adoption. As of date, there are more than 300 meme tokens. We anticipate the positive momentum of the market as the velocity of money coming into crypto seems no signs of abating,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns

Top NFT Collections

With a volume of 236.22 SOL, PixTapes is at the top of the NFT (non-fungible token) collections list and has grown 125.06 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per Coinmarketcap.com.

Crypto Idolz-Butts recorded a volume of 23.14 SOL and has grown by 69.9 per cent in the last 24 hours. Koalas has experienced huge growth in NFTs in the last 24 hours at 1354.29 per cent with a volume of 15.27 SOL. Moreover, Cryo Pass-SU witnessed 21.88 per cent plunges with a volume of 9.5 SOL in the last 24 hours.

It may be noted that cryptocurrencies, including meme coins and NFTs, are extremely volatile in nature.

Tags

Harsh Kumar Cryptocurrency Meme Coins Bitcoins bitcoin, cryptocurrency Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Oscillate Between Losses And Gains In Early Trade On Tuesday

Sensex, Nifty Oscillate Between Losses And Gains In Early Trade On Tuesday

Do Social Trading And Investment Platforms Work For Millennials?

Should You Choose A Rider When Buying A Term Plan?

Stocks To Watch Out For: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, RIL, Britannia Stocks

Paytm IPO: Is It A Prudent or Pricey Buy?

India Surpasses China And Germany In Financial Inclusion Metrics

Demonetisation Catalysed Digital Payments, But Nobody Knows Its Impact On Black Money

Wockhardt Collaborates With RDIF For Production & Supply Of Sputnik-V, Sputnik Light

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Advertisement

More from Business

Spicejet Allows Passengers To Pay Their Airfare In Installments

Spicejet Allows Passengers To Pay Their Airfare In Installments

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Millennials And HNIs Take A Shine To Digital Gold

Millennials And HNIs Take A Shine To Digital Gold

Get A Quick Personal Loan With Just Your Aadhaar Card

Get A Quick Personal Loan With Just Your Aadhaar Card

Read More from Outlook

Bhopal Children's Hospital Fire: 4 Children Dead, CM Announces Rs. 4 Lakh Compensation For Each

Bhopal Children's Hospital Fire: 4 Children Dead, CM Announces Rs. 4 Lakh Compensation For Each

Outlook Web Desk / Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said a short circuit might have caused the fire in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru hospital. He described the situation inside the ward as 'very scary'.

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / After the WHO listed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as Emergency use, the UK government will now list it in its list of approved vaccines for Covid-19, the British High Commissioner said.

Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series Vs Bangladesh

Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series Vs Bangladesh

PTI / The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held in Dhaka on November 19, 20, and 22.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement