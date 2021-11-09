Bitcoin, Ethereum Touch New Highs, Meme Coins Attempt Revival

The prices of top cryptocurrencies touched new highs today. While the world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at around $68,290, Ethereum (ETH), the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, touched around $4,807 at the time of filing the report, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Notably, Bitcoin has clocked a 3.5 per cent growth in the last 24 hours, while ETH has scored 1.7 per cent over the same period.

This has helped lift the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies above $3 trillion.

Apart from these coins, Binance Coin (BNB) remains in the third position with a market price of $648.49. It witnessed 1.47 per cent growth in the last 24 hours. Solana (SOL) was at fourth place; it grew by 0.92 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market price of $247.53.

Meme Coins

Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnessed 3.3 per cent growth in prices in the last 24 hours and tried to revive from the fall earlier, while Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded 6.4 per cent growth in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00005647 and Dogecoin at $0.287124 at the time of filing the report, according to data from Coingecko.com.

“There are other meme tokens that are coming up. But none of them looks primed to get close to Doge or Shiba Inu in terms of adoption. As of date, there are more than 300 meme tokens. We anticipate the positive momentum of the market as the velocity of money coming into crypto seems no signs of abating,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns

Top NFT Collections

With a volume of 236.22 SOL, PixTapes is at the top of the NFT (non-fungible token) collections list and has grown 125.06 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per Coinmarketcap.com.

Crypto Idolz-Butts recorded a volume of 23.14 SOL and has grown by 69.9 per cent in the last 24 hours. Koalas has experienced huge growth in NFTs in the last 24 hours at 1354.29 per cent with a volume of 15.27 SOL. Moreover, Cryo Pass-SU witnessed 21.88 per cent plunges with a volume of 9.5 SOL in the last 24 hours.

It may be noted that cryptocurrencies, including meme coins and NFTs, are extremely volatile in nature.