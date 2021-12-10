Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; WhatsApp To Allow Crypto Payments In US

Bitcoin was down by 3.02 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell 5.57 per cent, according to coinmarketcap.com. WhatsApp has launched a new pilot project for crypto payments in US.

2021-12-10T09:58:40+05:30
Outlook Money's Report

Outlook Money's Report

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 9:58 am

WhatsApp has launched a new pilot that lets a “limited number” of people in the US send and receive money from within a chat using cryptocurrency. The feature is powered by Novi, Meta’s digital wallet that launched as a pilot six weeks ago, with payments made using Pax Dollars (USDP), a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar issued by Paxos, Novi head Stephane Kasriel said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the prices of all mainstream coins—Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB)—fell on December 10, according to coinmarketcap.com, a global crypto exchange.

Prices of Bitcoin fell 3.02 per cent to trade at $48,411.60 at 9 am, while Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently 40.28 per cent with an increase of 0.38 per cent over the day.

“With Omicron derailing the reopening momentum of economies across the globe, Bitcoin will need to overcome hurdles including a prolonged altcoin season,” says Gaurav Dahake, chief executive officer and founder of Bitbns, an Indian crypto exchange.

Ethereum was down 5.57 per cent and was trading at $4,143.68, while Binance Coin witnessed a fall of 4.18 per cent and was trading at $578.80. Solana (SOL) was trading at $180.81, falling 4.74 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) fell 5.45 per cent to $1.30.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) also witnessed a fall in the last 24 hours. 

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 3.72 per cent and was trading at $0.1709

at 9:00 am. Rival Shiba Inu lost 3.92 per cent and was trading at $0.00003513, Dogelon Mars fell by 3.11 per cent and was trading at $0.000001181, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04289 and recorded a fall of 8.80 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.27 trillion, registering a decrease of 3.72 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $104.67 billion, up by 2.53 per cent.

All BEST ICO (ALLBI) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1171.21 per cent; it was trading at $0.03658 at 9:00 am. On the other hand, SafeDogecoin (SAFEDOGE) witnessed maximum loss, falling 79.90 per cent; it was trading at $0.1288. 

Latest Update 

Meta Platforms Inc's cryptocurrency wallet, Novi, will permit users to send and receive money through the social media giant`s messaging app, WhatsApp.

“There’s a new way to try the Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message,” says Novi head Stephane Kasriel on Twitter. 

