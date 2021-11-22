Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Prices of top cryptocurrencies by market value, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB), remained in the red on November 22.

Bitcoin was trading at $57,722.08 at 8:30 am, with a fall of 2.23 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum’s fall also continued; it was down 4.16 per cent in the last 24 hours at a price of $4,192.58. Binance Coin was trading at $569.42 with a fall of 3.89 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to data from cryptocurrency exchange coinmarketcap.com.

Tether (USDT) and Solana (SOL), the fourth- and fifth-largest cryptocurrencies by market value, are in the green for the last one day, with a growth of 0.05 per cent and 4.91 per cent, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Tether was trading at $1.00 and Solana at $222.53 at 8:30 am.

As per coinmarketcap.com, Angry Squid (AngrySquid) became the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours clocking an increase of 313.65 per cent in the last 24 hours; it was trading at $0.03567 at 8:30 am. Verify Token (VFY) witnessed the highest loss in the last 24 hours of 83.91 per cent and was trading at $0.000000009128.

Top Meme Coins

Like mainstream coins, top meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) continued to be in the red.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.2215, with a fall of 3.46 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00004336, with a plunge of 6 per cent. Dogelon Mars fell 6.37 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001581. Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.112 and recorded a fall of 2.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Latest Update

Central American country El Salvador has announced that it will build the world's first 'Bitcoin City', which will be funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds.

While announcing the gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts on November 20, 2021, President Nayib Bukele told that this city would have zero taxes.

The city will be built near the Conchagua volcano to catch advantage of geothermal energy to power both the city and Bitcoin mining. In this process, the country will issue $1 billion in tokenised bonds on the liquid network with the help of Bitfinex and Blockstream, according to media reports.