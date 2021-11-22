Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.23 per cent, while Ethereum (ETH) was down 4.16 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Trending

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T12:30:55+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 12:30 pm

Prices of top cryptocurrencies by market value, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB), remained in the red on November 22.

Bitcoin was trading at $57,722.08 at 8:30 am, with a fall of 2.23 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum’s fall also continued; it was down 4.16 per cent in the last 24 hours at a price of $4,192.58. Binance Coin was trading at $569.42 with a fall of 3.89 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to data from cryptocurrency exchange coinmarketcap.com. 

Tether (USDT) and Solana (SOL), the fourth- and fifth-largest cryptocurrencies by market value, are in the green for the last one day, with a growth of 0.05 per cent and 4.91 per cent, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Tether was trading at $1.00 and Solana at $222.53 at 8:30 am.

As per coinmarketcap.com, Angry Squid (AngrySquid) became the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours clocking an increase of 313.65 per cent in the last 24 hours; it was trading at $0.03567 at 8:30 am. Verify Token (VFY) witnessed the highest loss in the last 24 hours of 83.91 per cent and was trading at $0.000000009128.

 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Top Meme Coins

Like mainstream coins, top meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) continued to be in the red.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.2215, with a fall of 3.46 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00004336, with a plunge of 6 per cent. Dogelon Mars fell 6.37 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001581. Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.112 and recorded a fall of 2.09 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

 

Latest Update

Central American country El Salvador has announced that it will build the world's first 'Bitcoin City', which will be funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds. 

While announcing the gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts on November 20, 2021, President Nayib Bukele told that this city would have zero taxes.

The city will be built near the Conchagua volcano to catch advantage of geothermal energy to power both the city and Bitcoin mining. In this process, the country will issue $1 billion in tokenised bonds on the liquid network with the help of Bitfinex and Blockstream, according to media reports.

 

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency bitcoin, cryptocurrency Bitcoins Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?

What Is MFU Box And How Does It Help Investors?

Business Action In The Wake Of COP26

RIL Shares Tumble Over 4% After Saudi Aramco Deal Shelved. Know What Investors Should Do

El Salvador To Build Cryptocurrency-Fueled ‘Bitcoin City’

Sensex Tanks Over 400 Points. RIL Top Loser, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Five Personal Finance Thumb Rules To Follow To Sort Your Money Life

Five Personal Finance Thumb Rules To Follow To Sort Your Money Life

Common UPI Frauds And How To Avoid Them

Common UPI Frauds And How To Avoid Them

After Muted Market Debut, Paytm GMV More Than Doubles To Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore In Q2

After Muted Market Debut, Paytm GMV More Than Doubles To Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore In Q2

Stocks To Buy Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Watch For Trading Session

Stocks To Buy Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Watch For Trading Session

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement