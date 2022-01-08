Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

Crypto traders burned their hands trying to buy in the dip; Bitcoin down by 1.38 per cent at $$41,759.24; SHIB up by 0.54 per cent at $0.00002952, showed coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

Trending

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T10:35:55+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 10:35 am

Crypto trading volume surged by 37.03 per cent to $139.93 billion, but the prices of major cryptocurrencies continued to plummet on Saturday. As of 8.44 am, the global crypto market cap was down by 2.90 per cent at $1.98 trillion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Crypto liquidation is a process whereby brokers are forced to sell or buy depending on their clients’ long or short crypto positions to close the trade, due to lack of additional margin payment. So as traders seemingly tried to buy in the dip using leveraged trades, they diluted their capital further as crypto prices slid even more. This resulted in loss of over $182 million to them, of which $22 million was due to short positions, Coindesk reported.

Peter Schiff

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that PayPal, one of the world’s largest payment processors, may launch its own crypto stable coin which is to be backed by the US dollar. Jose Fernandez da Ponte, senior vice-president of crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, was quoted as saying, “We are exploring a stable coin; if and when we seek to move forward, we will, of course, work closely with relevant regulators.”

The world’s oldest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) saw its trading volume surge by a massive 162.64 per cent at $76,908,855,650, while its prices were down by 1.38 per cent at $41,759.24. This may have been due to forced liquidation by various crypto brokers and institutions. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“Bitcoin continues to hover over a three-month low, tracking retracement in global equity markets. A breach of support levels for either Bitcoin or Ether will be crucial,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO, Bitbns.

Ethereum (ETH) is down by 4.54 per cent at $3,211.17. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0639.

Cardano (ADA) is down by 2.76 per cent to $1.22. Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, is down by 3.83 per cent at $1.44; its market cap now stands at $9,281,552,866.

Among other major coins, Binance Coin (BNB) is down by 2.32 per cent at $450.34. 

Solana (SOL) has denied any DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack on its blockchain and said the reason for a lot of users’ transactions failing was high computer processing power usage; which their developers are looking into on a priority basis. It was down by 3.43 per cent at $138.89 as of 8.44 am.

Today’s top gainer was NinjaFloki (NJF), which was up by 1,774.28 per cent at $0.0000628. The top loser was FIA Protocol (FIA), which fell by 94.77 per cent to $0.01952. 

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) is surprisingly up by 0.96 per cent at $0.1563. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04478.

Rival Shiba Inu is also up by 0.53 per cent at $0.00002952. ELON is trading with a loss of 1.63 per cent at $0.000001334, Floki Inu crashed by 8.61 per cent at $0.00007512, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is trading with a loss of 3.90 per cent at $0.03099.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 7.28 per cent at $34,836.66, Terra (LUNA) was down by 2.07 per cent at $70.14, Avalanche (AVAX) is down by 1.73 per cent at $87.09, Uniswap (UNI) is currently down by 1.92 per cent at $15.85, while Aave (AAVE) is up by 5.71 per cent at $220.37.

Latest Updates

Mexican crypto exchange Bitso signed a sponsorship deal with Brazilian football club São Paulo Futebol Clube (SPFC). Without disclosing any financial details, Bitso’s vice-president of marketing José Molina told Coindesk that this deal will also try to enable fans of the SPFC football club to purchase tickets and official merchandise using cryptocurrency within the next six months.

Meanwhile, Peter Schiff, renowned chief economist and global strategist, warned in a Twitter post that crypto traders should close their Bitcoin trades sooner rather than later as prices are very volatile now and can go down further.

Hong Kong Police is investigating crypto exchange Coinsuper's operations after several users complained of not being able to withdraw their funds held at the exchange for quite some time now, reported Coindesk.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Bitcoin / Digital Currency Cryptocurrency Ethereum Shiba Inu Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

Hero MotoCorp Appoints Arun Jaura as CTO; Chief Compliance Officer Neerja Sharma Resigns

DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore

Biden's Economic Challenge: Finding Workers And Goods

Amansa Holdings Sells Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Worth Rs 351 Crore

USFDA Rejects Biocon, Viatris Application For Insulin Aspart

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Business

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Read More from Outlook

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Samarth Goyal / Sidney Poitier, once known as the only Black actor in Hollywood during the 50s, went on to create a legacy in the industry that saw him inspire an entire community.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Jayanta Oinam / Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement