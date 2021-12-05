Biggest IPOs In 2022: These Top 4 Companies Could Be Gamechanger For Investors

In the last couple of months, the Indian stock market has become unpredictable, with a lot of fluctuations in the Nifty and Sensex. The ongoing covid scare has not moved the market much except for some volatility at times.

Nifty and Sensex touched their peak with over 60,000 and 18,000 points, respectively, sending positive sentiments to investors. Amid this optimism, many IPOs (initial public offerings) were launched and some of them did exceptionally well.

Till September 2021, more than 40 companies launched their IPOs, raising over Rs 700 billion. And, some more IPOs are set to make a market debut this year.

Many IPOs have given profitable gains to investors and are even trading above their issue price. For example, Nureca’s share rose more than 300 per cent to RS 1,738 from its issue price of Rs 400. Similarly, Paras Defence surged over 380 per cent to Rs 846 from its issue price ofâÂÂ¯ Rs 175 per share, as per the Mint report.

Now, coming to the year 2022, many companies are planning to launch their IPO. According to the Mint, here are the top 4 big IPOs that would be launching in 2022:

1) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to launch its IPO sometime in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

The IPO is expected to be India’s biggest-ever initial public offering with the government selling a stake of 5-10 per cent in the insurance company. The listing will be crucial for the government to meet its disinvestment target. It's estimated that this IPO would fetch the government between Rs 600 billion and Rs 800 billion.

According to a media report, the insurer made a stock market profit of around Rs 100 bn just between April and June 2021. LIC also has a massive market share of 49.8 per cent. The remaining 23 private firms such as HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have the remaining 50.2 per cent share.

2) Ola

Ride-hailing aggregator Ola is also exploring a public offer early next year intending to raise at least $1.5-2 billion. This values the Bengaluru-based unicorn at $12-14 billion.

The company will raise half the capital through a primary issue while the rest will be through an offer for sale (OFS). Unlike most startups, Ola is profitable. It reported a standalone operating profit of Rs 898 m for the fiscal year 2021 versus a loss of Rs 6.1 bn a year ago.

Despite revenue down 65 per cent from a year ago due to the pandemic, Ola turned a profit, helped by aggressive cost cuts and a reduction in the workforce.

3) Byju’s

Online education provider Byju’s is also in talks to raise money via an IPO next year. It plans to raise between $400 million to $600 million.

The Bangalore-headquartered company is expected to close its pre-IPO fundraise in a few weeks at a valuation of about $21 billion. It’s likely to be split roughly evenly between equity and debt.âÂÂ¯

Byju’s aims to file its initial IPO documents as early as the second quarter of next year, soon after the close of its financial year in March. It had previously looked at a timeline of 12 to 24 months after the fundraise.

As per reports, the startup and its bankers are discussing a valuation of $40 billion to $50 billion. In fact, Byju’s was valued at $18 billion in its latest round last month, up from $16.5 billion in June 2021.

4) Delhivery

Adding to the list of tech companies that plan to list next year is logistics company Delhivery. The company plans to raise $400-$500 million via its IPO.

The company has already filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator. In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the Gurugram-based company said it will raise Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of fresh shares while it will have an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 2,460 crore where some of its existing investors will dilute their holding