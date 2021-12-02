Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bharti Airtel In Talks To Acquire Majority Stake In Dish TV: Report

Accounting firm EY, which Airtel has hired to inspect Dish TV's financials, submitted the due diligence report to the telecom company on October 25, according to the media reports.

Bharti Airtel In Talks To Acquire Majority Stake In Dish TV: Report

Trending

Bharti Airtel In Talks To Acquire Majority Stake In Dish TV: Report
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T13:10:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 1:10 pm

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd is in the early stages of discussions of buying a majority stake in broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV India Ltd, Mint reported on Thursday, citing people privy to the development.

According to the report, Airtel executives have had discussions with Dish TV parent Essel Group's founder, Subhash Chandra, for the deal.

Accounting firm EY, which Airtel has hired to inspect Dish TV's financials, submitted the due diligence report to the telecom company on October 25, it added.

Shares of Dish TV jumped 4.8 per cent in early trade to hit their upper circuit at Rs 18.40.

Earlier in February 2020, the deal between Dish TV and Bharti Airtel was called off due to differences over valuation. The promoters were in talks with a global financial investor, which had no operations in the country, to pick up half their stake, according to a report in Busineeessss Standard.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

In the same report, it was mentioned that Airtel had been looking at expanding its DTH operations in order to take on Reliance Jio’s aggressive strategy to reach homes through fibre-to-the-home and bring in high-speed broadband. Had it worked out, the acquisition of Dish TV would have catapulted Bharti Airtel into the position of the largest player in the DTH market with a market share of over 54.62 per cent, overtaking Tata Sky.

Bharti Airtel has followed a dual strategy. Apart from DTH services, it is also the second largest player in fibre-to-the-home with 2.2 million broadband users. This puts it behind BSNL but far ahead of Reliance Jio which has over one million users.

However, in 2019, Reliance Jio bought Hathway and Den Cable which both have fixed broadband customers. The Essel Group (parent of Dish TV) has been gripped by serious financial crises due to its foray into infrastructure projects for which it took loans by pledging ZEEL shares. It has been trying to improve its finances.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Airtel Dish TV Acquisition Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Blockchain Technology Important For A Trust-Based, Equitable Society: Mukesh Ambani

Blockchain Technology Important For A Trust-Based, Equitable Society: Mukesh Ambani

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement