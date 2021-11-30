Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains

The BSE Sensex climbed 153.43 points to 57,260.58, while the Nifty50 was up 27.50 points at 17,054 and formed a Long Legged-Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains

Trending

Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T08:53:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 8:53 am

The market has taken a breather after a recent sharp fall and managed to close with moderate gains amid volatility on November 29, supported by buying in technology, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The BSE Sensex climbed 153.43 points to 57,260.58, while the Nifty50 was up 27.50 points at 17,054 and formed a Long Legged-Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

Meanwhile, the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to a positive start for the broader index in India indices on Tuesday.

Here are stocks that investors should watch for today:

Reliance Capital: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday superseded the board of industrialist Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), owing to defaults and governance issues. It said the company would go for insolvency proceedings shortly.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Dish TV: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the petition filed by YES Bank to appeal against an Allahabad High Court order which dismissed the bank’s petition to de-freeze its voting rights in Dish TV India. The SC will hear the petition on Tuesday even as Dish TV shareholders meeting has been postponed by a month which was scheduled on Tuesday.

ICICI Bank: Fitch Ratings has affirmed private lender ICICI Bank’s long-term issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a negative outlook. The rating agency also assigned ICICI a Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'bb+

Go Fashion India: The stock will list on the bourses today after the IPO was subscribed 135.46 times during the offer period. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 690 per share.

TTK Prestige: The company has fixed December 15 as the record date for the proposed 10:1 stock split.

James Warren Tea: Company’s board approves share buy-back worth Rs 24.86 crore at Rs 295 per share.

Asian Paints: To company plans to invest Rs 960 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility situated at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. The company has signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 1.3 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL and resins and emulsions from 32,000 MT to 85,000 MT.

Dr.Reddy’s: The domestic pharma major is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently approved shipments of other shots, the firm said on Monday.

InterGlobe Aviation: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it has renewed its partnership with French hospitality group Accor. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Buzzing Stocks Stocks To Buy Today Asian Paints Go Fashion Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech And Misinformation As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech And Misinformation As Twitter CTO

Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, SBI, More Among Top Gainers

Shiba Inu Rises Over 20%, Omicron Coin Up 945% After WHO Declares New Covid Variant

Asia Shares Mixed As Investors Weigh Omicron Economic Risks

Go Fashion To Make Market Debut Today. Here Is What Analysts Are Saying

Star Health IPO To Open Today, Company Raises Rs 3,217 Crore. Should You Buy?

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Named Successor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Omicron Cover: Is Your Existing Health Insurance Enough To Protect You?

Omicron Cover: Is Your Existing Health Insurance Enough To Protect You?

Omicron Threat: Time To Create An Emergency Fund If You Don’t Have One Already

Omicron Threat: Time To Create An Emergency Fund If You Don’t Have One Already

MicroStrategy Buys 7,002 Bitcoin for Over $414 Million in Cash

MicroStrategy Buys 7,002 Bitcoin for Over $414 Million in Cash

Registrar Of Companies Gives 1-Month Extension To Dish TV For Calling AGM

Registrar Of Companies Gives 1-Month Extension To Dish TV For Calling AGM

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Dr Jacob John spoke to Outlook on why India should be concerned about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and things need to be done.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

1st Test, Day 5: PAK Beat BAN By 8 Wickets

1st Test, Day 5: PAK Beat BAN By 8 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / Follow Day 5 live updates and cricket scores of the first Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan, being played in Chattogram.

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

Seema Guha / India has expressed solidarity with the African nations affected by Omicron and said it is ready to step in with aid.

Advertisement