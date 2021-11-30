Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains

The market has taken a breather after a recent sharp fall and managed to close with moderate gains amid volatility on November 29, supported by buying in technology, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The BSE Sensex climbed 153.43 points to 57,260.58, while the Nifty50 was up 27.50 points at 17,054 and formed a Long Legged-Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

Meanwhile, the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to a positive start for the broader index in India indices on Tuesday.

Here are stocks that investors should watch for today:

Reliance Capital: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday superseded the board of industrialist Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), owing to defaults and governance issues. It said the company would go for insolvency proceedings shortly.

Dish TV: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the petition filed by YES Bank to appeal against an Allahabad High Court order which dismissed the bank’s petition to de-freeze its voting rights in Dish TV India. The SC will hear the petition on Tuesday even as Dish TV shareholders meeting has been postponed by a month which was scheduled on Tuesday.

ICICI Bank: Fitch Ratings has affirmed private lender ICICI Bank’s long-term issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a negative outlook. The rating agency also assigned ICICI a Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'bb+

Go Fashion India: The stock will list on the bourses today after the IPO was subscribed 135.46 times during the offer period. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 690 per share.

TTK Prestige: The company has fixed December 15 as the record date for the proposed 10:1 stock split.

James Warren Tea: Company’s board approves share buy-back worth Rs 24.86 crore at Rs 295 per share.

Asian Paints: To company plans to invest Rs 960 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility situated at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. The company has signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 1.3 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL and resins and emulsions from 32,000 MT to 85,000 MT.

Dr.Reddy’s: The domestic pharma major is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently approved shipments of other shots, the firm said on Monday.

InterGlobe Aviation: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it has renewed its partnership with French hospitality group Accor.