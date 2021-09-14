Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea

As of June 30, the debt-ridden Vodafone Idea’s gross debt was Rs 1.9 trillion, which includes deferred spectrum payment obligations of 1.06 trillion rupees.

Trending

Banks Urge Government To Go Easy On Debt-Ridden Vodafone Idea
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T14:38:05+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 2:38 pm

A consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have urged the Indian government to grant debt-stricken Vodafone Idea more time to clear its tax dues and spectrum fees, two bankers and a government official privy to the development told media.

Last year, the Indian court directed the mobile operator, a joint venture between the Indian unit of UK's Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group's Idea Cellular, to pay USD 8 billion to the government in order to settle the pending dues. Vodafone has a 44% stake in the firm, while Aditya Birla posses about 72%.

In June, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the then non-executive chairman at Vodafone Idea, warned that the Indian mobile operator’s financial condition would get worsen if the government will not provide relief.

As of June 30, the debt-ridden Vodafone Idea’s gross debt was Rs 1.9 trillion, which includes deferred spectrum payment obligations of 1.06 trillion rupees and an adjusted gross revenue liability of 621.8 billion rupees, the company’s latest stock exchange filing in June showed.

Related Stories

What Awaits Vodafone-Idea: Separating Facts From Fiction

Not only that but the filing also showed that Vodafone owes Rs 234 billion (USD 3.18 billion) to financial companies.

Meanwhile, in order to provide relief to the Indian mobile operator, senior SBI officials and representatives of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) met finance and telecom department officials this month and proposed an immediate breather on the repayment of spectrum dues.

“We've had these discussions with the banks but the issue is the finance ministry needs to be comfortable with the measures,” said government official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

Tags

Outlook Business Team New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Exits Company

M2P Fintech Invests USD 4 Million In LivQuik Technology

India’s August WPI Inflation Rises to 11.39%: Govt Data

Indian UPI and Singaporean Equivalent PayNow To Be Linked

Ami Organics Makes A Strong Debut, Share List At 49% Premium

Walmart Denies Partnering With Litecoin, Called Press Release Fake

Ahead Of IPO, Sansera Engineering Raises Rs 382 Crore From Anchor Investors

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Business

Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Business News Roundup: 13th September, 2021

Credible steps necessary for return to fiscal rectitude: Finance Commission Chairman

Credible steps necessary for return to fiscal rectitude: Finance Commission Chairman

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

SAD Becomes First Party To Announce Candidate List For Punjab Polls 2022

SAD Becomes First Party To Announce Candidate List For Punjab Polls 2022

Harish Manav / Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran Prakash Singh Badal has been missing in the first list of the party’s 64 candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/