Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI

In H1 2021-22, banks saw 1,802 reported cases of frauds amounting to Rs 35,060 crore which were related to advances. There were 1,532 reported cases of fraud linked to card/internet.

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI

Trending

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T20:16:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:16 pm

During the first half of the financial year 2021-22, the reported number of fraud cases in various banking operations increased to 4,071 as against 3,499 in the year-ago period, the RBI's Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21 showed.

However, the amount involved in frauds in various banking operations based on the date of reporting declined to Rs 36,342 crore during April-September 2021 from Rs 64,261 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the report said on Tuesday.

In H1 2021-22, banks saw 1,802 reported cases of frauds amounting to Rs 35,060 crore which were related to advances. There were 1,532 reported cases of fraud linked to card/internet, involving Rs 60 crore, the report showed.

In terms of deposits, the number of reported cases of frauds stood at 208 of an amount involving Rs 362 crore, the report said.

During H1 of 2021-22, private sector banks (PVBs) accounted for more than half of the number of reported fraud cases. In value terms, however, the share of public sector banks (PSBs) was higher, indicating a predominance of high-value frauds, it said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

While the major share of loan-related cases pertained to PSBs, PVBs accounted for a majority of card/ internet and cash-related cases, the report said.

In the financial year 2020-21, the reported number of cases of frauds declined to 7,363 (Rs 1,38,422 crore) from 8,703 cases (Rs 1,85,468 crore) in 2019-20, it said.

In terms of the amount involved, a bulk of these cases occurred earlier but were reported during the year 2020-21, it said.

In terms of the area of operations, an overwhelming majority of cases were reported during 2020-21 in terms of number and amount involved related to advances, while frauds concerning card or internet transactions made up 34.6 per cent of the number of cases, the report said.

In 2020-21, there was a marked increase in frauds related to PVBs, both in terms of number as well as the amount involved, the RBI report said.

Tags

PTI Bank Fraud RBI Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Mutual Funds Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Funding Alert: MetaMap Raises Series B, Annapurna Finance Bags Rs 260 Crore

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall More Than 3%; CoinswitchKuber Claims 3500% Rise In Transactions in 2021

Can fintech companies make rural India digitally savvy?

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?

Yearender 2021: More Than 80% Rise In Crypto Scams In 2021, Says Report

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

Read More from Outlook

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement