Bajaj Finance Surges 4% After Strong December Quarter Business Update

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose as much as 4.31 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,659 on the BSE a day after it reported quarterly business update for October-December period. Bajaj Finance's customer franchise as of December 31, 2021 stood at 5.54 crore compared to 4.63 crore as of December 31, 2020.

Bajaj Finance's new loans booked during the quarter rose 23 per cent to 74 lakh from 60 lakh during the same quarter last year.

Its assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 1,81,300 crore as of December 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 1,43,550 crore in same quarter last year. It’s AUMs in December quarter adjusted for IPO financing receivable grew by approximately Rs 14,500 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"The Company has not witnessed any adverse impact on its NPA position due to transition to new method of NPA recognition as clarified by the RBI," Bajaj Finance said.

As of 12:53 pm, Bajaj Finance shares traded 3.82 per cent higher at Rs 7,623, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.5 per cent.