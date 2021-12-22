Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Ends 612 Points Higher

Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
The 30-share index jumped 611.55 points to end at 56,930.56. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ends above16,955.45. Rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 75.54 (provisional) against the US dollar.

2021-12-22T16:22:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 4:22 pm

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 612 points on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index jumped 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent to end at 56,930.56. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 184.60 points or 1.10 per cent to 16,955.45.

Top gainers:

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and SBI.

Top losers:

On the other hand, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the laggards.

“Domestic market is gaining ground amid a positive rebound in the global market. The rebound was broad-based while mid and small caps outperformed as the bargain opportunity led investors to accumulate the beaten-down stocks,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Rupee

In a range-bound session, the rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 75.54 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as a firm trend in domestic equities boosted investor sentiments.

Besides, lower crude prices in the international market and a subdued dollar overseas also supported the local unit, forex dealers said.

The rupee resumed higher at 75.56 per dollar against the previous close of 75.59 at the interbank foreign exchange market and hovered in a range of 75.48 to 75.65 before settling at 75.54, registering a rise of 5 paise.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 611.55 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 56,930.56, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 184.60 points or 1.1 per cent to 16,955.45.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.26 per cent to $73.79 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.04 per cent at 96.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,209.82 crore, exchange data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Sensex Nifty rupee Business
