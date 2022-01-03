Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bajaj Auto Overseas Sales Rise 30% To 2.5 Mn Units In 2021

Two-wheeler exports for CY 2021 stood at an impressive over 2.2 million units while three-wheeler and quadricycle sales added another 0.3 million-plus units.

Bajaj Auto Overseas Sales Rise 30% To 2.5 Mn Units In 2021

Trending

Bajaj Auto Overseas Sales Rise 30% To 2.5 Mn Units In 2021
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T17:02:05+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 5:02 pm

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it sold 30 per cent more vehicles in the overseas market at over 2.5 million units in the calendar year 2021 over the year earlier despite the challenging global environment.


The 2.5-million vehicles exports in 2021 were also the highest ever for the company in a calendar year, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a statement.


Bajaj exports its vehicles to over 70 countries.


Two-wheeler exports for CY 2021 stood at an impressive over 2.2 million units while three-wheeler and quadricycle sales added another 0.3 million-plus units, it said.


Stating that the 125cc plus segment contributed 41 per cent of two-wheeler volumes in CY 2021, Bajaj Auto said its flagship sports motorcycle brand Pulsar achieved its highest ever export sales.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


Pulsar continues to consolidate its leadership position in key countries across the globe like Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Turkey, Bangladesh, Nepal and Egypt, the company said.


Besides, Dominar grew 49 per cent last year owing to a strong response to the new Dominar 250, it said, adding the brand has become the leader in the 250-400cc sports motorcycle segment in countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala and Turkey since the launch of Dominar 250.


Similarly, Boxer achieved its highest-ever export sales and continues to lead the market in Africa with over 40 per cent share in key countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Bajaj Auto.  


The consistently strong export performance is the outcome of Bajaj Auto's leadership position in several global markets, many years of commitment to building the international business, and outstanding work by the team, said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.


"Our diverse brand portfolio enables us to engage with a wide range of customers, from the moto-taxi to sports tourers and everything in between. This versatility is of enormous value in mitigating the current volatility as well as capturing emergent opportunities," he said.


Sharma said that the new year will see further moves into key markets like Brazil and western Europe. 


"Also, we believe the newly launched Pulsar 250 and top-end Dominar portfolio will expand the premium segment and further strengthen our position and performance there," he added. 

Tags

Press Trust of India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Small Finance Banks' AUM Expected To Grow At 20% in 2022: Report

Small Finance Banks' AUM Expected To Grow At 20% in 2022: Report

Samsung to Bring Smart TV Models With NFT Trading Functionality In 2022

Exports Surged 37% To Record US$ 37.29 Billion In December: Data

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Snapdeal To Promote NHA's 'National Health ID' Programme

What Will Last Year’s Ethereum Burn Mean For ETH In 2022? Know More About ETH Burn

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Business

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Toyota Kirloskar Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Toyota Kirloskar Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Read More from Outlook

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Proteas Pacers Toy With Indian Batters

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Proteas Pacers Toy With Indian Batters

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement