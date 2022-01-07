Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

B2B Payments App Rupifi Raises $ 25 million From Bessemer, Tiger Global, Others

Rupifi has raised $25 million (about Rs 180 crore ) in a series-A round funding, led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global.

B2B Payments App Rupifi Raises $ 25 million From Bessemer, Tiger Global, Others

Trending

B2B Payments App Rupifi Raises $ 25 million From Bessemer, Tiger Global, Others
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T13:42:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 1:42 pm

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Business-to-business (B2B)-focused payments app Rupifi has raised $25 million (about Rs 180 crore ) in a series-A round funding, led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global.


Existing investors Quona Capital and Ankur Capital also participated in the funding round, along with Better Capital, the company said in a statement on Friday.


The company was founded in 2020 by Anubhav Jain, Ankit Singh and Jawaid Iqbal.


The latest funding is Rupifi's second investment round within nine months, since the pre-series-A round in March 2021.


Rupifi co-founder and chief executive Anubhav Jain said that with this investment from Bessemer and Tiger Global, we plan to build further towards our goal of disrupting B2B payments and transactions.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


Its B2B BNPL (buy-now-pay-later) is currently operating across sectors, such as FMCG, pharma, fashion, electronics, agriculture and food, while SME focused commercial card provides flexibility to manage expenses without any cost for shorter periods, he said.


With the latest funding, we are now moving towards building the complete B2B checkout product for marketplaces and omnichannel mobile-first B2B payments solutions for merchants, distributors and sellers, he added.


Rupifi started with the B2B BNPL product, focusing on the digital B2B marketplaces in mid-2020.


Despite the subdued economic activity, it has managed to record 50 per cent monthly growth in disbursals in the last 12 months, covering over 50,000 SMEs that work with some marquee marketplaces like Flipkart Wholesale, Retailio and Fynd, among others.


Vishal Gupta of Bessemer said B2B payments and B2B credit are large problems with technology being the future to solve these, and the Rupifi team is building around that, keeping the SMEs at the core.


In the $ 1 trillion B2B commerce and payments space in the country, Rupifi has demonstrated rapid growth and proven product leadership, said John Curtius of Tiger Global.


Rupifi's technology platform brings B2B marketplaces and financial institutions together to enable low-friction credit for a wide range of small businesses at the point-of-sale stage.


For SMEs, Rupifi offers fully digital touchpoints and real-time decision-making from onboarding, application decision-making, real-time transaction to repayment reconciliations.


Rupifi claims to be the first embedded finance provider to FMCG, food, pharma, fashion, electronics, agriculture and general merchandise, offering them flexible and no-EMI credit.

Tags

PTI Economy Investments Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Finance Minister Reviews PSB's Readiness To Tackle Omicron-induced Disruption

TCS To Drive Next Phase of Passport Seva Program

Government To Revise FDI Policy To Facilitate LIC Disinvestment

Airtel Not To Opt For Converting Interest On Dues To Equity

Macrotech Developers Shares Climb 3.23% After Robust Q3 Sales Bookings Data

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech

Lupin Launches Covid-19 Drug Molnulup In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement