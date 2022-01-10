Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Axis Mutual Fund To collect Rs 500 Crore From CPSE Plus SDL 2025 Index Fund

The new fund, which opens on January 10 and closes on January 20, tracks the Crisil IBX 70:30 CPSE plus SDL-April 2025 benchmark.

Axis Mutual Fund To collect Rs 500 Crore From CPSE Plus SDL 2025 Index Fund

Trending

Axis Mutual Fund To collect Rs 500 Crore From CPSE Plus SDL 2025 Index Fund
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T16:18:45+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 4:18 pm

Axis Mutual Fund is targeting to garner Rs 500 crore from the CPSE Plus SDL debt index fund, which is a target maturity index fund with a benchmark maturity date of April 30, 2025, during the new fund offer.

The new fund, which opens on January 10 and closes on January 20, tracks the Crisil IBX 70:30 CPSE plus SDL-April 2025 benchmark and the portfolio is specifically designed to invest predominantly in AAA-rated Central public sector units and rated SDL securities, the fund house said in a statement on Monday without offering a targeted AUM during the offer period.

However, a spokesperson of the fund house told PTI that the fund has an internal target of garnering Rs 500 crore during the offer period.

The fund house said Devang Shah and Kaustubh Sule will be the managers of the new fund.

The open-ended target maturity index fund will invest predominantly in the constituents of Crisil IBX 70:30 CPSE Plus SDL - April 2025 with a moderate interest rate risk and a relatively low credit rate risk.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The scheme seeks to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index. The Crisil IBX 70:30 CPSE Plus SDL-April 2025 index contains two components as on the base date of the index that is rebalanced every quarter.

The AMC will invest 70 per cent of the fund in AAA-rated CPSEs and at the inception of the fund, the top 7 CPSE issuers shall be selected based on the liquidity score of the securities maturing in the eligible period for CPSE, while the remaining 30 per cent will get invested in top 6 SDLs with a minimum outstanding of Rs 1,000 crore selected on the basis of liquidity.

The launch will facilitate passive investing for debt investors by offering them a fund that has a defined tenure of close to three years, allowing them to take advantage of low duration strategies. Target maturity index funds are an ideal solution for investors with a set investment horizon.

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO of Axis AMC, said this debt index fund aligns with "endeavour to strengthen our passive product suite over time. By offering investors an attractive debt strategy within the passive space, we want to introduce robust products that are relevant in the current context".

The three-year debt space has seen yields rising by over 100 bps.

Already ICICI Prudential AMC and Aditya Birla Sunlike MF have such debt PSU funds launched last September.

While ICICI Prudential PSU Bond plus SDL 40:60 index fund was launched in September last and it invests in the constituents of Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Bond Sep 2027 40:60 index, on the other hand, Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 index fund is an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 index and was launched in the same month.

Tags

Press Trust of India Axis Mutual Funds Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

L&T Construction Bags Order From NHSRCL For Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project

L&T Construction Bags Order From NHSRCL For Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project

Nifty Ends Above 18,000 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

Hero Electric Ties Up With Turtle Mobility, To Deliver 1000 E-Scooters

CreditAccess Grameen GLP Surges 18% To Rs 14,587 Crore In December

Urbanista Forays Into Indian Market, Aims 5% Market Share In Headphone, TWS Segments

Course5 Intelligence Ltd Files Draft Papers For IPO To Raise Rs 600 Crore

The ePlane Company Raises $5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Business

Vistara's Fleet Comprises 50 Aircraft As Airline Completes 7 Years Of Operations

Vistara's Fleet Comprises 50 Aircraft As Airline Completes 7 Years Of Operations

Zluri Raises $10 million Funding From MassMutual Ventures, Others

Zluri Raises $10 million Funding From MassMutual Ventures, Others

Power Gummies Raises $6 Million In Series A Funding Round

Power Gummies Raises $6 Million In Series A Funding Round

Skoda Launches New SUV Kodiaq At Rs 34.99 Lakh

Skoda Launches New SUV Kodiaq At Rs 34.99 Lakh

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement