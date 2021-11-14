Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Aster DM Healthcare Plans Rs 900 Crore Capex Over Next 3 Years To Expand In India

The company had last week posted an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.62 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Aster DM Healthcare Plans Rs 900 Crore Capex Over Next 3 Years To Expand In India

Trending

Aster DM Healthcare Plans Rs 900 Crore Capex Over Next 3 Years To Expand In India
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T12:38:11+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 12:38 pm

Aster DM Healthcare is planning around Rs 900 crore capital expenditure over the next three years to expand its presence in India, as it looks at increasing the share of the revenue from the country to around 40 per cent of the total by 2025, a top company official said.

The company had last week posted an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.62 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,504.34 crore during the period.

Azad Moopen, founde chairman and MD at Aster DM Healthcare, said for the last few quarters, or even since the last one year, the firm has been very aggressively looking at India, so it knows that India is a market with huge potential which has got significant demand and supply gap...so it makes very easy to take that decision to look at India as the long term growth market for the company.

The company has been doing business in India but it wants to increase the pace of growth here, he added.

"Presently, about 25 per cent of our revenues are coming from India, we want to take it to 40 per cent or even more than that, and that is the plan we have. We hope that we will be able to reach this 40 per cent by 2025," Moopen said.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

This target can be achieved earlier, say in three years, if the company is able to do some acquisitions in India, which is also being looked at if there is an appropriate opportunity, he said.

On the capex, Moopen said, "We are looking at a capex of Rs 580 crore for the group for the next at least three years, anywhere around Rs 280 to 300 crore per year we are looking only for India, so if I take Rs 300 crore for three years it's almost close to 900 crore."

Asked how the company plans to fund the growth plans, including acquisitions if any in India, Moopen said, "it would be a mix of internal accruals and debt."

For the growth in India, Aster DM Healthcare is focusing on the hospital sector, and for this, the company is looking at metros, tier I, tier II and tier III cities. For tier II and III cities, the asset-light model is being considered, and we would like to partner with the hospitals which are already existing, he added.

 The other segments for growth in India would be an expansion of the company's lab network and franchised pharmacies across India, Moopen said.

"Virtual care which is one area where we are significantly investing, so the virtual care and telemedicine, also will be rolled out across India. So in all these three areas, the expansion will be pan- India, whereas when it comes to hospitals it will be more south focused," he added.

Speaking on the vision behind Aster DM Healthcare, Moopen said, it is actually a passion to provide good healthcare to the people that the company is taking care of.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Capex Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

COP 26 Establishes India As The Leader On Climate Change Talks, While The Richer Nations Remained Non-Committal As Ever

COP 26 Establishes India As The Leader On Climate Change Talks, While The Richer Nations Remained Non-Committal As Ever

Buy Or Sell? How Global Fund Managers’ Extreme Views On Indian Equities Are Confusing Investors

Punjab Sees Biggest Reduction In Petrol Price, Ladakh On Diesel

Upcoming IPOs This Week: Tarsons Products, Go Fashion. Check Details

PM Modi Chairs Meet On Cryptocurrency, Concerns Raised Over Money Laundering, Terror Financing Risks

Market Preview This Week: Global Trends To Guide Stocks Movement, Say Analysts

Q2 Results: Ujjivan Financial Services Posts Net Loss At Rs 68 Crore, Fino Payments Bank reports 74p% Jump In Profit

Nations Strike Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Advertisement

More from Business

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

Naseer Ganai / Many of us thought land prices in J&K will go down. But seven years down the line land prices are going up and up and people are unable to afford to buy land.

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Priya Nagi / On this joyous occasion of Children's Day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children.

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections, Party Name Yet To Be Disclosed

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections, Party Name Yet To Be Disclosed

Harish Manav / Malvika Sood recently met with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, and she is open to meeting other political leaders too.

Advertisement