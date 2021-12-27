AstaGuru’s Upcoming Modern Indian Art Auction Begins Today

AstaGuru, India’s online auction house will host its two-day Modern Indian Art auction on December 27-28, 2021, featuring artworks by the avant-garde of the Modern Indian Art world such as Tyeb Mehta, M F Husain, F N Souza, Jehangir Sabavala, S H Raza, Ganesh Pyne, Ram Kumar, Jogen Chowdhury, Bikash Bhattacharjee and Prabhakar Barwe amongst the others.

Two major works by artist Tyeb Mehta will lead the auction, one of which include ‘Figure With Bird’, an important creation by Mehta. This artwork was possibly the first instance when the artist incorporated the motif of a bird in his imagery.

The work is a part of Tyeb Mehta’s famous ‘Diagonal’ series, which is considered to be a defining moment in the artist’s practice. Considering, prior to the ‘Diagonal’ series, Mehta was dedicated to painting expressionist works. With the Diagonal series, the artist embarked on a new method of painting with a flatter perspective.

The auction will also present several other important works by leading modern Indian artists.

AstaGuru was established in 2008 with the sole purpose of creating a safe and secure platform to conduct online auctions for Indian, Contemporary & Modern Art.

Two sculptures will also be featured in the auction. One of them includes a signature style work by artist Himmat Shah, namely ‘Head of A King’, the 2006 bronze work. Another sculpture is a 1980 work by Satish Gujral executed with burnt wood, leather, cowrie shell, and ceramic beads. An assertion of the artist's versatile practice, the work will be offered with an estimate of INR 10,00,000 – 15,00,000.

“We are excited to host our December Modern Indian Art Auction. The Indian auction market has witnessed tremendous growth in the past year hence our catalogue has been carefully curated in tandem with our collectors’ sentiment to acquire distinctive and rare artworks to enhance their art collection,” says Sunny Chandiramani, Vice-President, AstaGuru.