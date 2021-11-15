Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Asian Shares Higher As Japan Says Economy Shrank In 3Q

Japan reported that its economy contracted in the July-September quarter amid tighter pandemic restrictions that hit consumer spending.

Asian Shares Higher As Japan Says Economy Shrank In 3Q

Trending

Asian Shares Higher As Japan Says Economy Shrank In 3Q
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T13:34:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 1:34 pm

Shares advanced in Asia on Monday as plans for stimulus in Japan overshadowed news that its economy contracted in the last quarter.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai.

Japan reported that its economy contracted in the July-September quarter amid tighter pandemic restrictions that hit consumer spending.

In annual terms, the economy shrank at a 0.3% rate. It contracted 0.8% from the previous quarter.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is due to present a major stimulus package this week, with spending of up to 40 trillion yen ($350 billion).

A recent sharp decline in new coronavirus cases has enabled the country to relax restrictions on business and other activities, and that coupled with the government spending is expected to fuel a solid rebound for the last quarter of the year.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 29,776. while the Kospi in South Korea surged 1% to 2,999.52. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,470.10.

China’s latest data update was a mixed bag, with stronger retail sales and factory output but weaker housing prices and investments in fixed assets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.1% higher to 25,307.34, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2% to 3,552.74.

In Beijing, a new stock exchange set up to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad.

It joins others in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen. Mainland exchanges are mostly off-limits to foreign investors and were set up mainly to raise funds for state-owned companies. President Xi Jinping said in September the Beijing exchange would “create a service-innovation-oriented main position for small and medium-size enterprises,” the ruling party’s term for private companies.

On Friday, stocks closed higher on Wall Street but the market still ended the week lower.

The S&P 500 index added 0.7% to 4,682.85, but ended the week down 0.3% in the first weekly loss for the benchmark in six weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 36,100.31 and the Nasdaq composite closed up 1%, at 15,860.96. The Dow lost 0.6% for the week and the Nasdaq lost 0.7%.

The recent winning streak for stocks, which produced a series of record highs for the major indexes, appears to have come to an end as investors shift their focus from corporate earnings to rising inflation.

A wide range of companies showed that they successfully navigated both the summer surge of COVID-19 cases and lingering supply chain problems.

Looking ahead, however, companies are warning that higher raw materials costs and supply chain disruptions could crimp their finances. Prices have also been rising for consumer goods and essential items, raising concerns that people could pull back on spending and hurt the economic recovery.

Wall Street will get an update on consumer spending on Tuesday when the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report for October. Several big companies have yet to report earnings and that includes Home Depot and Walmart, which will report their results on Tuesday. Target will report its results on Wednesday and Macy’s will report earnings on Thursday.

Also Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 57 cents to $80.22 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 80 cents to $80.79 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude oil, the basis for international pricing, lost 58 cents to $81.59 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 113.84 Japanese yen from 113.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.1457 from $1.1447.

 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Asian Shares Japan Economy Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Continue To Fall, Cryptocurrencies May Be Classified As Assets

Bitcoin, Ethereum Continue To Fall, Cryptocurrencies May Be Classified As Assets

Buzzing Stocks: Global Brokerage Houses Raise Price Target Of These 7 Stocks

Should You Invest In PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities FoF?

Sensex Drops Over 200 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, More

Amazon Marijuana Sale: Can Jeff Bezos-Owned Company Be Held Liable For Sale Of Drugs Under NDPS Act?

Fitch Ratings Keeps India's Ranking Unchanged, Says Risks To Medium Term Growth Narrowing

Rajasthan Cuts Petrol Price By Rs 4 Per Litre, Diesel By Rs 5 Per Litre

Stocks In Focus: These 8 Stocks You Must Watch For Today’s Trading Session

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX Aircrafts

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX Aircrafts

China Surpasses USA In Wealth Gain Says: McKinsey & Co Report

China Surpasses USA In Wealth Gain Says: McKinsey & Co Report

Zee-Invesco Shareholder Dispute: NCLT Adjourns Hearing To December 14

Zee-Invesco Shareholder Dispute: NCLT Adjourns Hearing To December 14

First Fisheries Incubator Launched To Help Aqua-Preneurs

First Fisheries Incubator Launched To Help Aqua-Preneurs

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement