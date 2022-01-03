Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 2 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 12,518 units in December 2021.



The company had sold 12,760 units in the same month in 2020, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.



Domestic sales were down 3 per cent at 11,493 units in the month under review, as against 11,855 units in December 2020, it added.



However, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 9 per cent at 6,752 units in December 2021, compared to 6,173 units in the year-ago month.



Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 17 per cent at 4,741 units, as against 5,682 units in December 2020, the company said.